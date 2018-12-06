PHILANTHROPY & GOLF
The Arnie Award: Golfers Who Give Back
We’re proud of what golf does for charity, and for the sixth year, Golf Digest is celebrating Golfers Who Give Back, partnering with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Monterey Peninsula Foundation. Our joint committee has selected CBS announcer Jim Nantz
, country-music artist Darius Rucker
and World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III
as this year’s Golfers Who Give Back. Here’s a look back at all of our Golfers Who Give Back honorees over the years who have used their love of the game to help others.