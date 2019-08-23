Courses The 10 best golf courses from Donald Ross The crown jewels from one of the sport's greatest architects

Donald Ross designed or reconstructed more than 400 golf courses in his lifetime, including many that have hosted major events in the past. This week's Tour Championship is at East Lake Golf Club, originally laid out by Tom Bendelow, but Ross reconstructed a new course on its site in 1915. Ross has designed many former FedEx Cup host sites, including Aronimink Golf Club, host site of last year's BMW Championship and Plainfield Country Club, former host of the Northern Trust, among others. In honor of one of the game's greatest architects, here are the top-10 courses from Ross, as ranked by Golf Digest's course-ranking panelists.