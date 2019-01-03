Must Reads
2019-20 Ranking: Top 100 U.S. Courses

America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

First established in 1966, the biennial 2019-20 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses is ready for its close-up

By

Since 1966, Golf Digest's biennial ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses has been considered the gold standard in the golf community. Our most comprehensive, detailed presentation of our rankings can be seen below, which includes bonus photos of every 100 Greatest course on this year's ranking, comments from our course-ranking panelists, plus additional write-ups and statistics.

The ranking of America's Second 100 Greatest Golf Courses will be published separately.

1

PINE VALLEY G.C.

PINE VALLEY G.C.
7,181 yards, Par 70 / Points: 72.0078 Pine Valley, N.J./ George Crump & H.S. Colt (1918) / Tom Fazio (2017)

More about this course →

2

AUGUSTA NATIONAL G.C.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL G.C.
7,435 yards, Par 72 / Points: 71.5810
Augusta, Ga. / Alister MacKenzie & Bobby Jones (1933) / Tom Fazio (2018)

More about this course →

3

CYPRESS POINT CLUB

CYPRESS POINT CLUB
6,524 yards, Par 72 / Points: 69.6830
Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter (1929) / Jeff Markow (2004)

More about this course →

4

SHINNECOCK HILLS G.C.

7,445 yards, Par 70 / Points: 69.2526
William Flynn (1931) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2012)

More about this course →

5

OAKMONT C.C.

7,255 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 68.9218
Oakmont, Pa.

Henry Fownes (1903) / Tom Fazio (2014)

More about this course →

6

MERION G.C. (East)

6,996 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.8860
Hugh Wilson (2012) / Gil Hanse (2018)

More about this course →

7

PEBBLE BEACH G. LINKS

6,828 yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.5261
Jack Neville & Douglas Grant (1919) / Arnold Palmer & Thad Layton (2016)

More about this course →

8

NATIONAL G. LINKS OF AMERICA

6,935 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.3855
Southampton, N.Y.
C.B. Macdonald (1911) / Karl Olson (1994)

More about this course →

9

SAND HILLS G.C.

7,089 Yards, Par 71 / 66.3549
Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (1995)

More about this course →

10

FISHERS ISLAND CLUB

6,615 Yards, Par 70 / 66.1937 Fishers Island, N.Y. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Gil Hanse (2000)

More about this course →

11

WINGED FOOT G.C. (West)

7,426 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 66.1885
Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2017)

More about this course →

12

SEMINOLE G.C.

6,836 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.9329 Juno Beach, Fla. / Donald Ross (1929) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2017)

More about this course →

13

CRYSTAL DOWNS C.C.

6,560 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.6377 Frankfort, Mich. / Alister MacKenzie & Perry Maxwell (1931) / Tom Doak (2018)

More about this course →

14

CHICAGO G.C.

6,877 Yards, Par 70 / 65.5659 Wheaton, Ill. / C.B. Macdonald (1894)/Seth Raynor (1922)/Tom Doak (2002)

More about this course →

15

FRIAR'S HEAD G.C.

7,071 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 65.2092 Baiting Hollow, N.Y. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2002)

More about this course →

16

MUIRFIELD VILLAGE G.C.

7,392 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.2030
Dublin, Ohio / Jack Nicklaus & Desmond Muirhead (1974) / Jack Nicklaus (2015)

More about this course →

17

PACIFIC DUNES

6,633 Yards, Par 71/ Points: 64.9775 Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak (2001)

More about this course →

18

THE COUNTRY CLUB (Clyde/Squirrel)

6,753 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.9361 Chestnut Hill, Mass. / Willie Campbell (1895) / Alex Campbell (1902) / Gil Hanse (2012)

More about this course →

19

LOS ANGELES C.C. (North)

7,530 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.7659 Los Angeles / George C. Thomas Jr. (1921)/Gil Hanse, Geoff Shackelford & Jim Wagner (2010)

More about this course →

20

OAKLAND HILLS C.C. (South)

7,445 Yards, Par 72 / 64.7535
Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Donald Ross (1917) / Rees Jones (2006)

More about this course →

21

WHISTLING STRAITS (Straits)

7,790 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.6465 Haven, Wis. / Pete Dye (1998)

More about this course →

22

OAK HILL C.C. (East)

7,152 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.6417
Rochester, N.Y. / Donald Ross (1925) / Tom Fazio (2010)

More about this course →

23

RIVIERA C.C.

7,040 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.5878
Pacific Palisades, Calif. / George C. Thomas Jr. & W.P. Bell (1926) / Tom Fazio (2012)

More about this course →

24

THE OCEAN COURSE

7,356 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.5348 Kiawah Island, S.C. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1991) / Pete Dye (2011)

More about this course →

25

WADE HAMPTON G.C.

7,395 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.4646
Cashiers, N.C. / Tom Fazio (1987) / Tom Fazio (2018)

More about this course →

26

SHADOW CREEK

7,560 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.2344 North Las Vegas, Nev. / Tom Fazio & Steve Wynn (1990)/Tom Fazio (2008)

More about this course →

27

PRAIRIE DUNES C.C.

6,947 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.0759 Hutchinson, Kan. / Perry Maxwell (1937) / Press Maxwell (1957) / Dave Axland (2014)

More about this course →

28

THE HONORS COURSE

7,450 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.9746
Ooltewah, Tenn. / Pete Dye (1983) / Pete Dye (2008)

More about this course →

29

PINEHURST RESORT (No. 2)

7,588 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.8172
Pinehurst, N.C. / Donald Ross (1935) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2010)

More about this course →

30

PEACHTREE G.C.

7,414 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7396
Atlanta / Robert Trent Jones & Bobby Jones (1947) / Bob Cupp (2005)

More about this course →

31

THE ALOTIAN CLUB

7,500 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7310 Roland, Ark. / Tom Fazio (2004)

More about this course →

32

GOZZER RANCH G. & LAKE C.

7,317 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7068 Harrison, Idaho / Tom Fazio (2007)

More about this course →

33

THE OLYMPIC CLUB (Lake)

6,934 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.6777 San Francisco / Sam Whiting (1924) / Bill Love (2016)

More about this course →

34

SOUTHERN HILLS C.C.

7,184 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.4031 Tulsa, Okla. / Perry Maxwell (1936) / Gil Hanse (2018)

More about this course →

35

SAN FRANCISCO G.C.

6,836 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.3742 San Francisco / A.W. Tillinghast (1924)

More about this course →

36

BANDON DUNES

6,732 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.3655 Bandon, Ore. / David McLay Kidd (1999)

More about this course →

37

BETHPAGE STATE PARK (Black)

7,465 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.2976 Farmingdale, N.Y. / Joseph H. Burbeck & A.W. Tillinghast (1936) / Rees Jones (2015)

More about this course →

38

THE GOLF CLUB

7,439 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1712 New Albany, Ohio / Pete Dye (1967) / P.B. Dye (2014)

More about this course →

39

SEBONACK G.C.

7,512 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1402 Southampton, N.Y. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006)

More about this course →

40

PIKEWOOD NATIONAL G.C.

7,649 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0881 Morgantown, W. Va. / J. Robert Gwynne & John Raese (2009)

More about this course →

41

BALTUSROL G.C. (Lower)

7,400 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0290 Springfield, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1922)/Rees Jones (2014)

More about this course →

42

ERIN HILLS G. CSE.

7,800 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7609 Erin, Wis. / Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry & Ron Whitten (2006) / Dana Fry (2013)

More about this course →

43

VICTORIA NATIONAL G.C.

7,242 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7167 Newburgh, Ind. / Tom Fazio (1998)

More about this course →

44

CAMARGO CLUB

6,659 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.7111 Indian Hill, Ohio / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1927) / Tom Doak (2000)

More about this course →

45

SPYGLASS HILL G. CSE.

6,960 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.6761
Pebble Beach / Robert Trent Jones (1966) / Tom Fazio (1996)

More about this course →

46

BALLYNEAL G.C.

7,147 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.6718
Holyoke, Colo. / Tom Doak (2006)

More about this course →

47

BUTLER NATIONAL G.C.

7,523 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.5935 Oak Brook, Ill. / George Fazio & Tom Fazio (1974) / Tom Fazio (2012)

More about this course →

48

CASTLE PINES G.C.

7,701 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.5820
Castle Rock, Colo. / Jack Nicklaus (1981) / Jack Nicklaus & Jim Lipe (2015)

More about this course →

49

TPC SAWGRASS (Players Stadium)

7,245 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.4413 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1980) / Steve Wenzloff (2016)

More about this course →

50

OLD MACDONALD

6,944 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.4135 Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak & Jim Urbina (2010)

More about this course →

51

GARDEN CITY G.C.

6,922 Yards, Par 73 / Points: 62.4125 Garden City, N.Y. / Devereux Emmet (1899) / Walter Travis (1913) / Tom Doak (2015)

More about this course →

52

WINGED FOOT G.C. (East)

6,808 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3774
Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2012)

More about this course →

53

MEDINAH C.C. (No. 3)

7,657 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3690 Medinah, Ill. / Tom Bendelow (1928) / Rees Jones (2009)

More about this course →

54

WHISPERING PINES G.C.

7,473 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2766
Trinity, Texas / Chet Williams (2000)

More about this course →

55

SHOREACRES

6,729 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.2752
Lake Bluff, Ill. / Seth Raynor (1921)

More about this course →

56

MONTEREY PENINSULA C.C. (Shore)

6,873 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2081
Pebble Beach / Mike Strantz (2004)

More about this course →

57

SCIOTO C.C.

7,140 Yards / Par 70 / Points: 62.1702
Columbus, Ohio / Donald Ross (1916) / Michael Hurdzan & Jack Nicklaus (2008)

More about this course →

58

INTERLACHEN C.C.

6,981 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.1545 Edina, Minn. / Willie Watson (1911) / Brian Silva (2006)

More about this course →

59

OLD SANDWICH G.C.

6,908 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.1544
Plymouth, Mass. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)

More about this course →

60

OAK TREE NATIONAL

7,410 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.1249
Edmond, Okla. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1976) / Tripp Davis (2012)

More about this course →

61

BALTUSROL G.C. (Upper)

7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0814 Springfield, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1922) / Rees Jones (2014)

More about this course →

62

CANYATA G.C.

7,266 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0771
Marshall, Ill. / Bob Lohmann & Mike Benkusky (2004)

More about this course →

63

SOMERSET HILLS C.C.

6,784 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.0366
Bernardsville, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) / Tom Doak (2018)

More about this course →

64

PETE DYE G.C.

7,308 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0220 Bridgeport, W.Va. / Pete Dye (1994)

More about this course →

65

DALLAS NATIONAL G.C.

7,372 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9804 Dallas / Tom Fazio (2002)

More about this course →

66

KINLOCH G.C.

7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9740
Manakin-Sabot, Va. / Lester George & Vinny Giles (2001)

More about this course →

67

MAIDSTONE CLUB

6,665 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9365
East Hampton, N.Y. / Willie Park Jr. & Jack Park (1924) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2013)

More about this course →

68

ARCADIA BLUFFS G.C.

7,300 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9264
Arcadia, Mich. / Rick Smith & Warren Henderson (2000)

More about this course →

69

BANDON TRAILS

6,788 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.8574
Bandon, Ore. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)

More about this course →

70

THE ESTANCIA CLUB

7,314 Yards, Par 72 / 61.8021
Scottsdale / Tom Fazio (1995)

More about this course →

71

QUAKER RIDGE G.C.

7,008 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.7439 Scarsdale, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) / Gil Hanse (2011)

More about this course →

72

CHERRY HILLS C.C.

7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7080
Cherry Hills Village, Colo. / William Flynn (1923) / Tom Doak (2009)

More about this course →

73

ESSEX COUNTY CLUB

6,555 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6472
Manchester, Mass. / Donald Ross (1917) / Tom Doak (2008)

More about this course →

74

MILWAUKEE C.C.

7,097 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6431 River Hills, Wis. / H.S. Colt & C.H. Alison (1929) / Tom Doak (2015)

More about this course →

75

OLYMPIA FIELDS C.C. (North)

7,190 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6376 Olympia Fields, Ill. / Willie Park Jr. (1922) / Mark Mungeam (2014)

More about this course →

76

MYOPIA HUNT CLUB

6,539 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5754 South Hamilton, Mass. / H.C. Leeds (1898) / Gil Hanse (2013)

More about this course →

77

THE QUARRY AT LA QUINTA

7,083 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5487
La Quinta, Calif. / Tom Fazio (1994)

More about this course →

78

KITTANSETT CLUB

6,811 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.5483 Marion, Mass. / William Flynn & Frederic Hood (1922) / Gil Hanse (2012)

More about this course →

79

MONTEREY PENINSULA C.C. (Dunes)

7,090 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5296 Seth Raynor (1924) / Tom Fazio, Tim Jackson & David Kahn (2015)

More about this course →

80

CONGRESSIONAL C.C. (Blue)

7,570 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5115 Bethesda, Md. / Robert Trent Jones (1962) / Rees Jones (2010)

More about this course →

81

HUDSON NATIONAL G.C.

7,151 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.4845
Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. / Tom Fazio (1996) / Tom Fazio (2015)

More about this course →

82

PLAINFIELD C.C.

7,091 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4727 Edison, N.J. / Donald Ross (1921) / Gil Hanse (2010)

More about this course →

83

CALUSA PINES G.C.

7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4559 Naples, Fla. / Michael Hurdzan & Dana Fry (2001)

More about this course →

84

VALHALLA G.C.

7,540 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.3786 Louisville / Jack Nicklaus (1987) / Jack Nicklaus (2012)

More about this course →

85

ARONIMINK G.C.

7,267 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.3607
Newtown Square, Pa. / Donald Ross (1928) / Gil Hanse (2017)

More about this course →

86

THE VALLEY CLUB OF MONTECITO

6,610 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.3551
Montecito, Calif. / Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter (1929) / Todd Eckenrode (2013)

More about this course →

87

BOSTON G.C.

7,062 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3515
Hingham, Mass. / Gil Hanse (2004)

More about this course →

88

INVERNESS CLUB

7,323 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3320
Toledo, Ohio / Donald Ross (1919) / Andrew Green (2018)

More about this course →

89

SLEEPY HOLLOW C.C

6,902 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.3308 C.B. Macdonald (1915) / A.W. Tillinghast (1928) / Gil Hanse (2017)

More about this course →

90

DIAMOND CREEK G.C.

7,175 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.2075 Banner Elk, N.C. / Tom Fazio (2003)

More about this course →

91

THE G.C. AT BLACK ROCK

7,130 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.2020 Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Jim Engh (2003)

More about this course →

92

DOUBLE EAGLE CLUB

7,175 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1950 Galena, Ohio / Jay Morrish & Tom Weiskopf (1992)

More about this course →

93

SPRING HILL G.C.

7,035 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1569 Wayzata, Minn. / Tom Fazio (1999)

More about this course →

94

RICH HARVEST LINKS

7,704 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1128 Sugar Grove, Ill. / Jerry Rich & Greg Martin (1999) / Jerry Rich (2012)

More about this course →

95

YEAMANS HALL CLUB

6,808 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.0890 Charleston, S.C. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Jim Urbina (2016)

More about this course →

96

THE PRESERVE G.C.

7,138 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0619
Carmel, Calif. /Tom Fazio, J. Michael Poellot & Sandy Tatum (2000) / Tom Fazio (2015)

More about this course →

97

BLACKWOLF RUN (River)

7,404 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0451 Kohler, Wis. / Pete Dye (1990) / Pete Dye (2010)

More about this course →

98

OLD TOWN CLUB

7,038 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.0033 Winston-Salem, N.C. / Perry Maxwell (1939) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2013)

More about this course →

99

CROOKED STICK G.C.

7,516 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 60.9908
Carmel, Ind. / Pete Dye (1967) / Pete Dye (2008)

More about this course →

100

MAYACAMA G.C.

6,761 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 60.9746 Santa Rosa, Calif. / Jack Nicklaus (2001)

More about this course →

