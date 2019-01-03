2019-20 Ranking: Top 100 U.S. Courses America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses First established in 1966, the biennial 2019-20 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses is ready for its close-up

Since 1966, Golf Digest's biennial ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses has been considered the gold standard in the golf community. Our most comprehensive, detailed presentation of our rankings can be seen below, which includes bonus photos of every 100 Greatest course on this year's ranking, comments from our course-ranking panelists, plus additional write-ups and statistics.

The ranking of America's Second 100 Greatest Golf Courses will be published separately.

