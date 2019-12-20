101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

Tiger Woods had a lot of things happen to him in 2019, from minor to major—in particular, one major. This is a list of 101 of those things. Yes, that’s 101 things. There’s not much else to say and there’s a lot to get to, so let’s look at the list now:

1. Was denied slice of pizza during the Farmers Insurance Open pro am at Torrey Pines.

2. Chewed a lot of gum at the Masters (and pretty much every event after).

3. Went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie at Riviera.

4. Hooked a chip from behind a tree at Riviera to tap-in range.

5. Hit a crazy cut shot out of a fairway bunker in Mexico.

6. Hit a crazier left-handed chip from underneath a bush to tap-in range at WGC-Dell Match Play.

7. Made a quadruple-bogey 7 on No. 17 at the Players. (Let’s not show that …)

8. Mocked Kevin Na’s walk-in during the Players Championship.

9. Withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck sprain.

10. Played golf with Donald Trump and Jack Nicklaus.

11. Received the Medal of Freedom from President Trump.

12. Knocked John Daly for using a golf cart at the PGA Championship.

13. Said he’s looking forward to using golf carts when he’s 50 (Senior Tour?!).

14. Showed up to his own tournament riding in a golf cart .

15. Set his alarm clock really, really early to prepare for the British Open.

16. Got snubbed by Brooks Koepka for a practice round at Open Championship.

17. Shot a first-round 78 at the Open Championship, but didn’t blame Brooks or the time difference.

18. Had PGA Tour pros freak out about being paired with him.

19. Had PGA Tour caddies freak out about being paired with him.

20. Did funny Bridgestone commercials with Bryson DeChambeau.

21. Did funnier Bridgestone commercials with impressionist Connor Moore.

22. Was named in a wrongful death suit .

23. Had his name dropped from a wrongful death suit .

24. Had the “My Game: Tiger Woods ” series (Discovery Golf/GOLFTV Plug!) released.

25. Did some funny Q&As with caddie Joe LaCava (Another plug!) for GOLFTV.

26. Caused people to freak out by wearing a “Gym Red” shirt on Sunday at Torrey Pines.

27. Caused people to freak out by wearing KT tape at Pebble Beach .

28. Had the new Cardi B album named after him .

29. Had the new Cardi B album not named after him .

30. Went to the U.S. Open to root on Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

31. Handed J.B. Holmes the Genesis Open trophy at Riviera.

32. Hosted Presidents Cup get together during week of Northern Trust.

33. Attended Joe LaCava’s induction ceremony into Caddie Hall of Fame.

34. Introduced Janet Jackson at Tiger Jam.

35. Played poker with Russell Westbrook.

36. Launched the One Bahamas relief fund with Justin Timberlake.

37. Revealed his son made fun of his putting .

38. Announced a new partnership with Pop Stroke to design putting greens.

39. Announced he’s writing a memoir telling the “definitive story” of his life and career.

40. Almost had career ended by a security guard at the Masters .

41. Beat Rory McIlroy in the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Match Play.

42. Lost to Lucas Bjerregaard in the semifinals of the WGC-Dell Match Play.

43. Played in a pro-am with Peyton Manning at the Memorial.

44. Got a special congratulations from Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial.

45. Announced he’s going to be designing a golf course in Hawaii’s Mahaka Valley.

46. Announced he's going to rebuild Pebble Beach's Peter Hay Par 3 Course .

47. Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

48. Missed the cut at the Open Championship.

49. Didn’t win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 shots, but did make the cut.

50. Withdrew from the Northern Trust at Liberty National with oblique strain.

51. Hosted new charity event, the Nexus Cup , at Liberty National.

52. Gave a putting lesson to Lawrence Taylor (and others) for charity at Liberty National.

53. Gave a putting lesson to Michael Strahan at Liberty National by making this in his face:

54. Didn’t qualify for Tour Championship.

55. Had a fifth knee surgery that week instead.

56. Returned and put on a TRAJ clinic in Japan.

57. Then bogeyed the first three holes of the Zozo Championship.

58. Then still won the Zozo Championship.

59. And tied Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record with his 82nd career win.

Pinterest TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

60. Criticized former swing coach Hank Haney .

61. Officially started working with Matt Killen .

62. Won the Hero Shot at Baha Mar and gave an epic club twirl.

63. Outdrove Justin Thomas—and let him know about it.

64. Surprised Sung Hyun Park at photoshoot.

65. Surprised no one when he made himself a Presidents Cup captain’s pick.

66. Made that announcement in the third person.

67. Pranked Tony Finau when calling to inform him of being picked.

68. Gave Tony Finau the silent treatment on Sunday at the Masters .

69. Moved a lot of “Frank” merchandise for Nike.

70. Wore the green jacket (and shorts) to his restaurant

71. Got mobbed by crowds in Tokyo.

72. Was in a cool series of promos for The Challenge: Japan Skins.

73. Lost to Jason Day at The Challenge: Japan Skins.

74. Replaced an injured Brooks Koepka with Rickie Fowler on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

75. Led a singing of “Happy Birthday” to Rickie Fowler on the team bus.

76. Attended the Stanford-Central Florida football game with girlfriend Erica Herman.

77. Attended the Presidents Cup gala with girlfriend Erica Herman.

78. Got jumped on in Presidents Cup celebration by girlfriend Erica Herman.

Pinterest Warren Little

79. Captained the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup.

80. Played for the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup.

81. Chipped in and told Justin Thomas to “go get that” at Presidents Cup.

82. Trolled Justin Thomas with lengthy first-tee intro at Hero World Challenge.

83. Sat himself for two sessions at the Presidents Cup.

84. Went 3-0-0 at the Presidents Cup.

85. Waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie.

86. Held a prosthetic leg of a one-legged golfer in Australia.

87. Got hit in the head by a microphone in Japan.

88. Practiced with an odd-looking putter .

89. Played in a bunker with Jimmy Fallon.

90. Got stuck at a Domino’s in Japan.

91. Said L.A. is a better sports town than New York.

92. Brought the mock collar back.

93. Received an incredible first-tee intro in Mexico.

94. Played with Abraham Ancer in Mexico.

95. Beat Abraham Ancer in Presidents Cup singles in style.

96. Said, “Abe wanted it, he got it,” after.

97. Named Fred Couples, Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson as his assistant captains.

98. Referred to them as “Cups” and “Stricks” often.

99. Made some equipment upgrades .

100. Won the Golf Writers Association of America’s Ben Hogan Award .

101. Won the Masters .

Pretty good year, huh?

