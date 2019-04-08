Masters 2019: Here's what Tiger Woods will wear at Augusta (and where you can buy each piece)

Tiger Woods' Masters apparel scripting will resemble a vintage Tiger that golf fans are eager to see return. He'll bring back the iconic mock-neck shirt all four days at Augusta—a style he wore the last time he won the Masters, in 2005. Woods first wore a Nike mock turtleneck short-sleeve shirt in 2003 at the Buick Invitational. The style sent shock waves through the golf community and riled a nation-wide debate over whether collarless golf shirts were "golf appropriate." The style has remained a classic for Nike's golf collection, with technical updates only increasing its versatility. The brand has added more all-over stretch with a poly-spandex blend fabric and a drop shoulder to ensure a distraction-less golf swing. The Dri-FIT technology is moisture-wicking and ultra-comfortable. Woods' version for this year's Masters features a heathered design that gives the collarless shirt a more upscale feel.

The 14-time major champ will wear four spring-ready versions of the shirt: navy, gray, lilac and his Sunday red. He'll pair the tops with custom Nike Air Zoom TW71 golf shoes. The shoes feature a green snakeskin pattern that will be seen across all the Nike footwear at the tournament. There is a set of praying hands on the heel and footbed of the TW shoes, a nod to Amen Corner, and a chrome sole at the bottom that adds style. "Nike is giving its athletes the confidence to grab the snake by the head and take the tournament into their own hands," the company explained in a press release. The company went on to explain that this shoe is inspired by the back nine where winners have to look themselves in the mirror (chrome), avoid lurking competitors slithering like a snake in the grass (snakeskin), and pray they don't get bit by that snake (praying hands).

According to the company, there will be no Nike athletes in mock neck styles. "Everything we do for Tiger, is just for him," the brand said. His look is timeless, performance-ready and can only be complemented by the addition of a green jacket on Sunday. Shop his entire look now:

Shirt: TW Vapor Mock polo

Available at nike.com

BUY NOW: $85

Pants : For a similar look: Nike Men's Flat Front Flex Golf Pants

Available at nike.com

BUY NOW: $80

Hat: TW Aerobill Classic 99

Available at nike.com

BUY NOW: $35

Shoes: Custom Nike Air Zoom TW71

Shop The Original Nike Air Zoom TW71 Here

