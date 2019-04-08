Masters 2019: What Your Favorite Pros Will Wear At The Masters\nTake a look at the outfits top players have scripted for Augusta\nAs if eyes weren't on the 14-time major champ enough, Tiger Woods will turn heads as he brings back the iconic mock-neck shirt at Augusta this year. He first made waves in 2003 by wearing a mock turtleneck short-sleeve shirt at the Buick Invitational. The Nike top has remained a classic since and the technical updates have only enhance its popularity. The 2019 version has more technical stretch and a drop shoulder for less distraction. The heathered design enhances the look for a more refined aesthetic. Read a full break down on his looks for Augusta here.\n\nShirt: TW Vapor Mock polo ($85) Available at nike.comPants: For a similar look: Nike Men's Flat Front Flex Golf Pants ($80)Hat: TW Aerobill Classic 99 ($35)Shoes: Custom Nike Air Zoom TW71 Shop The Original Nike Air Zoom TW71 Here \n\nRelated: Masters 2019: Here's what Tiger Woods will wear at Augusta (and where you can buy each piece)\nLooking for his second major of his career, Dustin Johnson will stick with a gray pallet with a few vibrant pops of color. Read a full break down on his looks for Augusta here.\n\n Shop the looks now: \n\nThursdayShirt: Ultimate365 Polo Heather Stripe ($80) Pants: Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nFriday Shirt: Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo ($65) Pants: Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nSaturday Shirt: Ultimate365 Polo Heather Stripe ($80) Pants: Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nSundayShirt: Ultimate365 Heather Blocked Polo ($65) Pants: Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nRelated: What Dustin Johnson will wear at the 2019 Masters \nWhile Mizzen + Main is primarily known for the on-course dress shirt Phil Mickelson loves to wear, the new golf polo developed with Lefty is bound to be a hit as well. Mickelson will wear the Mizzen + Main Phil Mickelson Golf Polo all week at Augusta, in four colorways. He'll start the week in a light blue, move toward navy, wear a deep green on Saturday and finish the tournament off in black. The shirt has a very athletic, roomy fit and is made with a stretchy, cooling fabric. It features Mickelson's logo on the back, below the collar and is available in nine colors. Shop Mickelson's Masters looks here:\n\nThursday Shirt: Mizzen + Main Phil Mickelson Golf Polo in Light Blue ($89)Friday Shirt: Mizzen + Main Phil Mickelson Golf Polo in Navy ($89)Saturday Shirt: Mizzen + Main Phil Mickelson Golf Polo in Dark Green ($89)Sunday Shirt: Mizzen + Main Phil Mickelson Golf Polo in Black ($89) \nIn the Under Armour Vanish collection, Jordan Spieth will wear a collection of stripe patterns at Augusta. He'll start the week in a simple white shirt white subtle accents, move toward the weekend in a bold pink multi-colored shirt, wear a bright green top on Saturday and finish the week in a monochromatic navy look. For a full breakdown of Spieth's look including the limited edition Masters Spieth 3 golf shoe, click here. \n\nShop the looks now:\n\nThursdayHat: UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap ($28) Shirt: UA Playoff Polo 2.0 ($65) Pants: UA Showdown Tapered Pant ($80) Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40) Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200) \n\nFridayHat: UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap ($28)Shirt: UA Playoff Polo 2.0 ($65) Pants: UA Vanish Tapered Pant ($100) Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40) Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200) \n\nSaturdayHat: UA Official Tour 3.0 Cap ($30) Shirt: UA Iso-Chill Block Polo ($80) Pants: UA Showdown Tapered Pant ($80) Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40) Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200) \n\nSunday Hat: UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap ($35) Shirt: UA Vanish Drive Polo ($75) Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt ($40) Pants: UA Vanish Tapered Pant ($100) Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes ($200) \n\nRelated: Masters 2019: Here's what Jordan Spieth will wear at the Masters (and where you can buy each piece) \nRickie Fowler's remixed-camo look is from the new Union Camo Collection. The unique camo design is inspired by the shape of the state of Georgia, a fun nod to the Master's home state. He'll also have a custom bag and headcover that will be available in extremely limited numbers. For a in-depth look at Fowler's Masters scripting, click here. \n\n Shop the looks now:\n\nThursdayShirt: Union Camo Polo ($75) Outerwear: EVOKNIT ¼ Zip ($85)Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants ($80)Belt: Ultralite Stretch Belt ($26)Hat: Union Camo Patch Cap ($32)Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo ($200) \n\nFridayShirt: Nineties Polo ($70)Outerwear: Rotation ¼ Zip ($65) Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant ($80)Hat: P 110 Snapback Cap ($28)Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo ($200) \n\nSaturdayShirt: Union Camo Polo ($75) Outerwear: Union Camo ¼ Zip ($90) Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant ($80)Hat: COBRA Crown C Cap ($30)Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo ($200) \n\nSundayShirt: Rotation Stripe Polo ($60)Outerwear: Rotation ¼ Zip ($65)Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80)Hat: Utility Patch Cap ($32)Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo ($200) \n\nRelated: Masters 2019: Rickie Fowler's camo-inspired looks for Augusta (and where to buy each piece) \nBrooks Koepka's style is simple and to the point. On a super-athletic build, like his, it can be challenging to pull off bold prints and patterns. At the Masters, Kopeka will stick with mainly solid golf shirts. Quiet sleeve or collar lining details will add a touch of character, without becoming a distraction. The Nike Vapor Polo has a relaxed fit, but the shorter collar balances off the looser cut for a more polished feel. Shop his looks now:\n\nShirt: Nike Vapor Polo ($65) Pants: Nike Flex Pant ($80) Hat: Nike Aerobill Classic 99 Hat ($35) Shoes: Limited edition Nike Tour Premiere ($200) *Shop the original Nike Tour Premiere here.\n\nImage courtesy of Dicks Sporting GoodsFor more Masters Scripting from Dicks Sporting Goods click here.\nYou can always count on Justin Thomas show up to the course looking stylish and refined. His ultra clean look is enhanced by precise tailoring, quality materials and a willingness to try new looks. His pant selection will range from bold pinks and blues to classic white throughout the week at Augusta. On Sunday, Thomas will sport his now-iconic navy cardigan over a green shirt and white pants. It's a risky move, but will no doubt pay off. Shop his looks now:\n\nThursday Shirt: Ralph Lauren Stripe Stretch Vintage Lisle Golf Shirt ($90) Pants: Performance Chino Pant ($99) Outerwear: Technical Terry Vest ($168) \n\nFridayShirt: Active Fit Tech Piqué Polo ($90)Pants: Tailored Fit Golf Pant ($198)Outerwear: Packable Windbreaker ($99) \n\nSaturdayShirt: Active Fit Golf Polo Shirt ($90)Pants: Tailored Fit Stretch Golf Pant ($99)Outerwear: Stretch Wool Golf Jacket ($228) \n\nSundayShirt: For a similar look: Active Fit Performance Polo ($90) Pants: Tailored Fit Golf Pant ($99) Outerwear: Merino Wool V-Neck Cardigan ($188) \nWith two wins under his belt, Xander Schauffele is looking to net his first major this year. In Adidas, Schauffele will debut brighter looks through stripes and color blocking patterns that will keep the 25-year-old looking young, strong and athletic. Shop the looks now:\n\nThursdayShirt: climachill Tonal Stripe ($80)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80)Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nFridayShirt: Ultimate365 Camo-Embossed Polo ($65)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nSaturday Shirt: climachill Tonal Stripe ($80)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \n\nSundayShirt: Ultimate365 Camo-Embossed Polo ($65)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) Shoes: TOUR360 XT ($200) \nRory McIlroy's style has grown more sophisticated in the last year, and it's a great move for the 29-year-old. He's dressing his age in timeless designs and cuts that suit his 5'9" build. He'll wear the Nike Dri-FIT Player Striped Golf Polo at the Masters, which has the brand's premium performance fabric with upscale design elements. Pearlized buttons and the check pocket add a ton of style to this traditional striped shirt. In fashion, shirt pockets are typically on the left side for storing cigarettes or scorecards, but in golf it is moved to the right to ensure an unimpeded right-handed golf swing. Shop his look here:\n\nShirt: Nike Dri-FIT Player polo ($85)Pants: Nike Flex 5-pocket pant ($80) Hat: Nike Heritage86 hat ($35)Shoes: Limited Edition Masters Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour ($180) *Available April 8Shop The Original Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Here \n\nImage courtesy of Dicks Sporting GoodsFor more Masters Scripting from Dicks Sporting Goods click here.\nSergio Garcia will play with bright pops of yellow and green at Augusta, an appropriate colorway for the 2017 green jacket winner. Shop the looks now: \n\nThursdayShirt: Ultimate365 Climacool Hyper Athletic Polo ($75)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) \n\nFridayShirt: Ultimate365 Dash Stripe Polo ($75)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) \n\nSaturdayShirt: Ultimate365 Climacool Hyper Athletic Polo ($75)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) \n\nSundayShirt: Ultimate365 3-Stripes Heather Polo ($65)Pants: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes Pant ($80) \nBryson DeChambeau will hit a range of colors during the Masters, including a shirt with a color the company calls "Irish Green" on Thursday and a vibrant blue shade on Sunday. He'll also sport his signature tour cap throughout the week. Shop the looks now:\n\nThursdayShirt: ALTERKNIT Radius Polo ($70) Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80) Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170)Hat: Tour Driver Cap ($40) \n\nFridayShirt: ALTERKNIT Radius Polo ($70) Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80) Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \n\nSaturday \nShirt: EVOKNIT Breakers Polo ($75)Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80) Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \n\nSundayShirt: ALTERKNIT Radius Polo ($70) Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80) Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \nFor shoes, Bubba Watson will wear G/FORE Disrupter golf shoes custom painted by Nomad Designs. He'll match his shoes and his glove, a stylish move that puts your accessories on display. He'll wear black and white Thursday, pink on Friday, green on Saturday and then pink again on Sunday. Shop his looks now:\n\nG/FORE (pink) Blossom Glove: $35 G/FORE (green) Clover Glove: $35Shop the original G/FORE Disrupter golf shoe: $215 \nBubba Watson is no stranger to wearing bright colors on the golf course. He's comfortable in head-turning colors and patterns and has the confidence to pull it off. His apparel scripting for the Masters stays in a light blue realm with contrasting collar details and unique patterns to add even more intrigue to his ensembles. Shop his looks now:\n\nThursday Shirt: For a similar look: Oakley Men's Balata Perform Golf Polo ($75) \n\nFriday Shirt: Oakley Ace Golf Polo Ss ($65) \n\nSaturday Shirt: Oakley Infinity Line Golf Polo Ss ($65) \n\nSunday Shirt: Oakley Men's 4 Jack Gradient Golf Polo ($65) \nThe most recent Puma staff member, Gary Woodland will show a range of colors in Georgia. His look, as always, includes pieces from the Volition Collection that supports military families. Shop the looks now:\n\nThursdayShirt: Volition Horizon Polo ($80) Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80) Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \n\nFriday\nShirt: ALTERKNIT Radius Polo ($70)Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80)Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \n\nSaturdayShirt: Volition Signature Polo ($75) Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80)Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \n\nSundayShirt: Volition Signature Polo ($75) Pants: Jackpot Pants ($80)Shoes: PWRADAPT Leather Shoe ($170) \nBilly Horschel's style is polished and refined. His alignment with Ralph Lauren is fitting with his on-course look that is sophisticated with room for splashes of fun. His ensembles for the Masters are just that, with fun patterned pants and pops of bright colors. He'll wear a pink seersucker pant on Friday, a blue micro gingham on Saturday and a bright plaid on Sunday. While typically you'll want to pair quieter tops with bold pants, Horschel will push the boundaries mixing patterns and color palettes to create one-of-a-kind looks that will turn heads at Augusta.\n\nThursdayShirt: For a similar look: POLO GOLF Active Fit Performance Polo ($90) Pants: POLO GOLF Tailored Fit Golf Pant ($99) Outerwear: RLX GOLF Water-Repellent Pullover ($148) \n\nFridayShirt: RLX GOLF Active Fit Tech Piqué Polo ($90)Pants: For a similar look: POLO GOLF Tailored Fit Golf Pant ($99)*Also available in shorts: POLO GOLF Classic Fit Golf Short ($99)Outerwear:RLX GOLF Cotton-Blend Sweater ($228) \n\nSaturdayShirt: RLX Solid Airflow Jersey ($90)Pants: For a similar look: POLO GOLF Tailored Fit Stretch Golf Pant ($128)*Also available in shorts: RLX GOLF Classic Fit Golf Short ($99)Outerwear: RLX GOLF Stretch-Paneled Golf Vest ($168) \n\nSundayShirt: RLX GOLF Active Fit Golf Polo Shirt ($90)Pants: RLX GOLF Classic Fit Golf Pant ($128)*Also available in shorts: RLX Coolmax Shorts ($99)Outerwear: RLX Par Windbreaker ($198)