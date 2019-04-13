Golf shoe companies are getting into the Masters spirit by giving their players custom styles inspired by the tournament to wear at Augusta National. From Rory McIlroy to Mark Leishman, tour pros are showing some personality and Masters spirit on their feet. A few of the custom styles the tour pros are wearing are even available for purchase.

Brandt Snedeker : G/Fore Gallivanter

G/Fore's limited edition Gallivanter has all the technology benefits of the Gallivanter line—like the waterproof upper, the lightweight sole, and the cleat configuration. What makes the shoe limited edition is in the aesthetics. The pink and green colors make it a fit for the Masters, and spring in general.

Available for purchase ($225) here .

Brooks Koepka : Nike Tour Premiere

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Koepka isn't the only Nike athlete wearing Masters-specific shoes. This version of the Tour Premiere features a light green snake skin pattern and the praying hands, a reference to Amen Corner, on the heel.

Shop the original Tour Premiere ($220) here .

Marc Leishman : Callaway LaGrange

This custom version of the LaGrange has the names of his children on it and a kangaroo for the Australian, as well as thematic coloring.

Shop the original LaGrange ($200) here .

Rory McIlroy : Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

The snake pattern is the same as the Tour Premiere's Koepka's wearing. McIlroy helped in the designing of the original Air Zoom Victory Tour, which he's been wearing different versions of since January.

Shop the original Air Zoom Victory Tour ($180) here .

Webb Simpson :FootJoy MyJoys

The beauty of MyJoys is that if you can't find a color or style that you're looking for, you have the option to just make them. Simpson's version of the MyJoy features a new print that gives the shoe an old school vibe.

Shop MyJoys here.

Bubba Watson : G/Fore Disruptor

G/Fore collaborated with custom shoe company Nomad Customs to make these shoes for Watson to wear at the Masters. Each shoe is hand painted.

Shop the original Disruptor ($185) here.