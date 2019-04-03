As he pursues his second green jacket next week at the Masters, Jordan Spieth will wear an array of colors ranging from quiet shades of white and navy to brighter pinks and greens. In the Under Armour Vanish collection, the 2015 Masters champ show off a collection of unique stripe patterns at Augusta. His Thursday look has subtle stripes on the shoulder and a contrasting collar. The pop of blue and orange on the shoulder adds personality to the primarily white golf shirt, while the blue collar and inner placket give it a slightly retro feel. On Friday and Saturday, Spieth will amp it up with neons and pastels in color-blocked tops that will ensure everyone sees him coming. Both tops feature the brightest collar at the shoulder before moving into simpler shades down the chest. This flattering design ensures the bolder shades doesn't overtake the outfit in a blinding, potentially clashing manner. Spieth's final-round ensemble is a navy uniform that will look clean and athletic. The monochromatic look is broken up with a minimal two-stripe pattern across the chest and a simple lined collar.

Spieth will also wear a limited-edition version of the Spieth 3 that was designed just for the Masters. Subtle pink accents across the shoe pay homage to the famous azalea flower beds at Augusta, and there is pine straw printed on the inside of the shoe, another nod to the course. This is not the brightest Masters-themed item that will be seen at the tournament, but for those with tamer style, it's a great remix to the solid golf shoe.

Thursday

Hat: UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap

Shirt: UA Playoff Polo 2.0

Pants: UA Showdown Tapered Pant

Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt

Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes

Friday

Hat: UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap

Shirt: UA Playoff Polo 2.0

Pants: UA Vanish Tapered Pant

Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt

Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes

Saturday

Hat: UA Official Tour 3.0 Cap

Shirt: UA Iso-Chill Block Polo

Pants: UA Showdown Tapered Pant

Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt

Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes

Sunday

Hat: UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap

Shirt: UA Vanish Drive Polo

Pants: UA Vanish Tapered Pant

Belt: UA Braided 2.0 Belt

Shoes: UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes

