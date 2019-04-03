Rickie Fowler has proven himself style-wise as a guy who isn't afraid to take risks, experiment with color and always looks good in the process. When it comes to majors, it's no surprise that Fowler will wear his signature orange shade. A fun surprise he'll debut at Augusta is Puma's new Union Camo Collection. The camo trend has been huge in golf recently. From bold camo patterns to subtle tonal versions, there is a camo for every style. Puma's most recent iteration pays homage to the location of the Masters by incorporating the shape of the state of Georgia and the USA into the design. This pattern is available in green and black on golf shirts, jackets and hats. Rickie will wear both colors of the shirt, a black all-over camo version of the P-Cap and the pattern will be featured on the patch of his flat brim hat on Thursday. This quieter tonal camo is not your traditional hidden-in-plain-site camouflage look; it's an elevated, Augusta-ready pattern that is ultra-stylish.

Fowler will also have a custom COBRA x Vessel Camo Bag and COBRA x CRU Camo headcover in that same camo pattern. A very limited number of the bag and headcover will be available April 8 at pumagolf.com

Thursday

Shirt: Union Camo Polo

Outerwear: EVOKNIT ¼ Zip

Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants

Belt: Ultralite Stretch Belt

Hat: Union Camo Patch Cap

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo

Friday

Shirt: Nineties Polo

Outerwear: Rotation ¼ Zip

Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant

Hat: P 110 Snapback Cap

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo

Saturday

Shirt: Union Camo Polo

Outerwear: Union Camo ¼ Zip

Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant

Hat: COBRA Crown C Cap

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo

Sunday

Shirt: Rotation Stripe Polo

Outerwear: Rotation ¼ Zip

Pants: Jackpot Pants

Hat: Utility Patch Cap

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT Camo

