Masters 2019: Exclusive snapshots from Augusta National\nGolf Digest photographers Dom Furore, J.D. Cuban, and Christian Iooss offer an inside look at the season's first major\nEddie Pepperell's second shot on the 10th hole during his practice round.\nThe crowds following Tiger Woods at the eighth hole on Wednesday were impressive.\nDustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland skip their balls across the water at the 16th hole on Wednesday.\nDustin Johnson in the fairway at the third hole.\nJordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, took time on Wednesday rolling golf balls to a hole location on the fifth green.\nPhil Mickelson enjoyed himself at the 16th hole during a practice round on Wednesday.\nThe view from the right of the 10th fairway.\nThere's nothing quite like a quiet walk at Augusta National.\nA caddie grabs an errant approach from the water at the 15th.\nEnglishman Eddie Pepperell was told by Fred Couples on Tuesday that Pepperell is one of Freddie's favorite golfers. The week might already be made for Pepperell.\nThere's no bad way to turn.\nEven the beer cups are collector's items at the Masters.\nEnjoying the Georgia sun in the pine straw on Wednesday.\nThe scene at the veranda on Wednesday.\nAfter a wash-out on Tuesday morning, fans enjoyed some afternoon sun at Augusta National.\nTiger Woods and Fred Couples share a moment during their Wednesday practice round. \nAre you pimento cheese or egg salad?