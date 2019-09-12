Tiger Woods announces One Bahamas Fund for hurricane recovery efforts as government lists 2,500 people missing

Tiger Woods announced the creation of the One Bahamas Fund on Thursday, aimed to support relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

"We've established the One Bahamas Fund with a challenge gift of $6 million, matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised," Woods said in a statement. "Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million, and join our efforts to restore and rebuild the Bahamas."

The islands were victim to a Category 5 hurricane on Sept. 1, with wind gusts reaching up to 225 mph, the strongest landfall winds ever recorded. At least 50 people have been killed by Hurricane Dorian, 42 from Abaco. However, the Bahamas government announced on Thursday morning that at least 2,500 people remain missing from the storm. The death toll is expected to rise as search-and-rescue crews comb through the devastation in the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.

Some 70,000 people have been displaced, with damage estimated at over $7 billion.

Since the 2014 Woods has held his Hero World Challenge event in Albany, a luxury resort community on the island of New Providence. A tournament official told Golf Digest that this year's Hero, scheduled to begin Nov. 29, will still be played.

Teaming up with Woods are entertainer Justin Timberlake and companies Nexus Luxury and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Visit and make a donation to the One Bahamas Fund here .