Did Tiger Woods just drop a major hint he plans to play on the senior tour?

How long Tiger Woods will play competitive golf is a question golf fans have grappled with for years. Will the sport's ultimate competitor hang on as long as possible? Or will the game's biggest winner lose interest if he's not still winning? Of course, the health of a man with a fused back and a five-time surgically repaired knee will have a lot to do with Tiger's retirement timeline as well.

But while we wait to see Woods' career play out, the 15-time major champ may have just dropped a major hint—emphasis on may have . Appearing Tuesday on Triple M's "Hot Breakfast," an Australian radio show, Woods was asked if he planned to play into his 50s.

“I think the golden carrot of getting out there when you’re 50 is you get a cart, right?" Woods said with a laugh. "So that would be nice."

Hmm. Would it now? Was Woods referring to the PGA Tour Champions? The place where John Daly and Co. is almost always allowed to ride in a cart? Maybe? For an athlete whose body has been through so much wear and tear, playing with a cart probably sounds pretty tempting. . .

Perhaps, Tiger just saw Jeff Maggert and Scott McCarron , a pair of three-time winners during their PGA Tour careers, celebrating with glasses of red wine in hand at the senior circuit's season finale and thought, "Hey, I could clean up against these old guys!" Or, maybe, he was just joking. Maybe.

So what will Woods, who recently won a record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title, do when he hangs up the Sunday red for good? (Possibly after destroying Bernhard Langer's record of 11 majors on the senior tour? Maybe?)

“For me, it’ll be simple,” Woods said. “I love spearfishing. I love being in the water, I love hunting. I like going on hunting trips, fishing trips and diving trip so to me, just being out in nature is the f---ing ultimate best.”

Yeah, but drinking red wine and collecting annuities while playing golf isn't bad either. And golf fans would certainly love seeing Woods stick around as long as possible, regardless of tour. Just saying, Tiger. . .

Anyway, you can listen to Tiger's full 10-minute interview in which he also discusses recently naming himself a Presidents captain's pick below (starts at 50-minute mark):

