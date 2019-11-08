Presidents Cup3 hours ago

Tiger Woods uses one of four captain's picks on himself and will be the first playing captain in 25 years

By
Tiger Woods Presidents Cup Media Opportunity
Scott BarbourTiger Woods, the U.S. Presidents Cup captain, used one of his four captain's picks on himself. The Presidents Cup will be held on Dec. 12-15, 2019 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Tiger Woods announced his four captain’s picks Thursday, and the most newsworthy name among them is Tiger Woods. He will become the first playing captain of a Presidents Cup team in 25 years.

When Woods recently won the inaugural Zozo Championship by three strokes in a year in which he also won the Masters, the likelihood of his making himself a playing captain no doubt increased substantially. “I think the player got the captain’s attention,” he said then.

The last playing captain in a Presidents Cup was Hale Irwin in 1994.

RELATED: International Team captain Ernie Els goes for players on form and one, Jason Day, searching for his form

Woods also selected Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland.

The eight players who played their way onto the team via points are Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schaufele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The Presidents Cup will be played Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Victoria, Australia.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe latest rules controversy involves Team USA's di…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods says his Zozo Championship win was the …
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods uses one of four captain's picks on him…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved