The Tiger Woods "Frank" hat is finally available to buy

Remember the "Frank" headcover logo Tiger Woods wore at the Masters earlier this year? A hat sporting the famous logo hasn't been available at retail—until now. Limited quantities are now for sale ($35) on the Nike website and at Trendy Golf USA .

TW Heritage 86 Frank Cap Black

Woods first wore the logo on his golf shirt at a press conference just days before winning his fifth Masters. In addition to making an appearance on the Nike Polo, the Frank icon was also seen on Woods' golf bag, and a select few insiders wore a cap featuring the famous tiger figure.

Tiger Woods Frank Polo (on eBay)

If you've been waiting to purchase a piece from the Frank collection, don't hesitate—the Frank Polos sold out in just a few hours after an initial launch in April. The golf shirts are now going for $100-$150 on eBay.

Frank is the most famous headcover in the world, the stuffed tiger has been protecting Woods' clubs since his mother gifted it to him at the age of 13. Woods' mother customized the Daphne's Headcovers design with a hand sewn message in Thai, her native language, reading "Love Always, Mom. Alongside Woods, Frank starred in a slew of commercials, garnishing a level of fame all on his own.

Nike Men's Tiger Woods “Frank” Golf T-Shirt

If you don't grab the Frank cap before they sell out, Nike also designed a Frank T-shirt that is available in larger quantities.

