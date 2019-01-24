Trending
Watch Tiger Woods get denied a slice of pizza—and handle it remarkably well

Tiger Woods hopes to get his year off to a strong start at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. The event is held at Torrey Pines, a place Tiger Woods has "owned" throughout his entire career, picking up eight wins, including his last major title at the 2008 U.S. Open. But while he's been able to sum up magical moments almost at will at the San Diego public course, it appears his powers don't extend to pizza.

GAMBLING: Tiger Woods one of the betting favorites to win at Torrey Pines

In a video that went viral on Wednesday night, Woods is shown being denied a slice during the tournament's pro-am. And the 14-time major champ handles it remarkably well. KUSI's Brandon Stone was all over the Tiger food beat, first posting the funny video:

And then providing an UPDATE later:

Turns out, the reason why Woods was denied a slice was simply do to bad timing. Dang Brother Pizza (Great name!) was in the middle of a health status check. And server Daniel Johnston bravely held his ground when Woods came over looking for a snack.

"Ummmm, they aren't letting us serve right now," Johnston can be heard saying in the video. Tiger makes a slight scoff before turning and joking with caddie Joe LaCava. We assume LaCava had something in Tiger's bag to curb that carb craving.

RELATED: Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava participate in funny video together

But there's MORE to this Tiger tale. Stone stayed on top of the story and reported Woods later got a cup of chili on the house after hitting a stray shot near a different food tent. KUSI bills itself as "San Diego's more local news station," and they will get no arguments on that from us.

Wait a minute. The notably fit golfer going after pizza and chili on the eve of a tournament? This really is a new Tiger.

UPDATE: Sadly, Stone covered the story too well, and the PGA Tour, which owns any video taken during one of its tournaments, made him take it off Twitter. However, you can still watch it if you go to KUSI's website for some reason. For now.

