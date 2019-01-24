Tiger Woods practices with flagstick in, yuks it up with caddie Joe LaCava in first of new video series

Golf fans are well aware of the great partnership between Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava , but it looks like they'll get an even better look into their close relationship through a new video series on Discovery's GOLFTV. The first installment dropped following Wednesday's pro-am at the Farmers Insurance Open and it didn't disappoint.

Tiger and Joey aren't quite buddy cop material movie (After all, Tiger is still the boss), but the two make it clear they're buddies in the three-and-a-half-minute clip and Woods seems particularly loose on camera. Check it out:

Tiger gets some playful jabs in by jokingly questioning if Joey has a "best caddie trait," and that line at the end in reference to LaCava saying on ESPN's recent Return of the Roar documentary that he would "have waited 100 years" for Woods to get healthy to caddie for him. "Pretty romantic," Tiger cracked.

Of course, the two are getting back to business this week at Torrey Pines, a place where Woods has won eight times in his illustrious career. And now if we see them laughing on the first tee, we can assume it's because Joey forgot to hand his boss a fresh glove.

There was also a bit of news in there as Tiger talked about practicing putting with the flagstick in—something that's allowed under the new rules of golf—and video shows him trying it. It seems like the jury is out on when he'll do that, but there's no question his partnership with GOLFTV has the potential to create entertaining content. GOLFTV is a streaming service that began earlier this month, but is not available in the United States. However, the company will be sharing some of its content across its social platforms.

Discovery announced its exclusive deal with the 14-time major champ in November promising "unparalleled" insight into the often tight-lipped golfer. So far, so good.

