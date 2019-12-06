Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

We had all the makings of a classic Tiger Woods entrance on Friday. Backwards hat? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Biceps bulging through a Nike polo? Check. But this time, Tiger rolled up for his tee time. Literally.

The 15-time major champ showed up to the third round of the Hero World Challenge riding a golf cart. And somehow, he still managed to look cool. Check it out:

It wasn't quite the tank-top, guns blazing look from before the final round of the 2018 Tour Championship, but it will do. With 82 PGA Tour wins, Woods could show up riding the "Shaggin' Wagon" from Dumb and Dumber and still project an intimidating presence.

Perhaps, the soon-to-be-44-year-old is saving his legs for the final two rounds in the Bahamas and his important next week as playing captain at the Presidents Cup. He did recently call riding a golf cart "the golden carrot" of turning 50 . Or maybe he went a bit too hard on leg day at the gym. More likely, he just felt like taking a ride to the course from his nearby yacht.

In any event, Woods is on the property and looking to continue his momentum following a second-round 66 that moved him to six under. At 12 under, leader Patrick Reed also must feel pretty good about his position entering the final two days. But make no mistake, Patrick, Tiger is charging. Golf cart or not.

