Tiger Woods outdrives Justin Thomas, lets him know about it in humorous fashion

If there's anything Tiger Woods loves more than winning, it's some good old-fashioned needling. And when one of golf's younger stars is involved? Even better.

Justin Thomas became the latest (repeat) victim of a Woods jab during Wednesday's opening round of the Hero World Challenge. The soon-to-be 44-year-old Woods had just pumped his drive on the par-5 12th some 20 yards past the 26-year-old Thomas. And the reigning Masters champ took advantage of the opportunity to rub it in.

We're not sure if Woods gave the standard, "You could build a Walmart between those two drives" line, but the message was received.

Unfortunately for Tiger, though, Thomas got the last laugh on the scorecard. And if he really wants to get his elder back, he should ask Woods if he needs his reading glasses to see he got beat by three shots.

