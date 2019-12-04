Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava re-watching their Masters win went down exactly as you'd imagine

Plenty of golf fans have re-watched Tiger Woods' dramatic Masters win from April. Add the 15-time major champ himself to the list.

In an interview with The Scotsman's Martin Dempster, Woods reveals he and caddie Joe LaCava have already had their own viewing party of the victory. Not surprisingly, the duo enjoyed it immensely.

“I sat down and watched it with Joe,” Woods told The Scotsman about his one-shot win over Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Xander Schauffele. “He came down to do a TV spot then he and I just sat there, had a few beers and watched it. We spoke about the conversations that we had over each shot; some of our friends and family who were there were like ‘Oh my God, you guys really talked about that?'"

Just a couple dudes enjoying a few cold ones and watching a sporting event. Well, a sporting event they combined to turn into an instant classic. Pretty cool.

And leave it to the always analytical Tiger to talk about what they were talking about at the time. If Woods played football, he might enjoy breaking down film as much as playing the games.

"We were running through all the scenarios, Joe looking at the boards, I am looking at the boards. We were trying to figure out what was going on; who birdied what, who was making a move," Woods continued. “We were having those discussions in the fairway about what we needed to do while still staying focused about executing. So it was a lot of fun seeing it back and sharing it with Joe because he has been through all the tough times with me as well as the good times.”

Considering how fun reliving that epic finish has been for those watching from afar, we can only imagine how great it was for these two. In fact, we're guessing that someday way down the road they might just do it again.

