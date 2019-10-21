Equipment On Touran hour ago

Tiger Woods spotted practicing with a unique-looking putter before skins game on Sunday

By

No, Tiger Woods isn’t changing putters. Well, not yet at least. But he did give those paying close attention something to gawk on the practice putting green prior to "The Challenge: Japan Skins" event on Sunday.

Woods was using a TaylorMade blade putter with a triangular neck. Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker, tweeted this photo:

The odd-looking club brings to mind a putter design from Ashdon Golf, which boasts a similar triangle-shaped neck putter.

So why a triangle for a neck? Obviously this putter is not ready for prime time so TaylorMade is keeping mum. Ashdon, however, has this explanation on its website:

“The triangle is one of the two strongest forms of stability in the world. If you look at any bridge or building, they are always connected with triangles and circles. That is because the triangle and the circle create the greatest stability and balance that is needed for structural engineering.”

Ashdon Golf putter Tiger.png

This is similar to the model that Tiger was seen using before "The Challenge: Japan Skins"

RELATED: Here is everything that happened at 'MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins' while you were sleeping

So there you go.

Of course, by game time, Woods was back with his normal Scotty Cameron in the bag. When you’re putting for dough in a skins game, it’s tough to send old faithful to the bench.

RELATED: What is Tiger Woods' Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter worth? 'Start the bidding at 10 million'

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
The LoopMichael Irvin on 'First Take' is the gift that keep…
Golf News & ToursMiguel Angel Jimenez closes with a 63 to win the Do…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods spotted practicing with a unique-lookin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved