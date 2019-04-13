    Trending
    Masters 2019: What is Tiger Woods' Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter worth? 'Start the bidding at 10 million'

    By
    World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Round Five
    Darren CarrollTiger Woods with his famous Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

    What would Tiger Woods’ renowned Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter fetch, were he inclined to sell it, which he isn’t?

    Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis had a terrific feature on the putter on “Live From the Masters” on Saturday morning, and besides recounting its history — 13 major championships, 64 PGA Tour victories — he posed the question.

    Jim “Bones” Mackay: “Minimum of five million.”

    Colin Montgomerie: “You start the bidding at 10 million…and expect to go up very, very quickly.”

    Mark O’Meara: “I’d say 20 million.”

    Scotty Cameron: “If I was to throw a number, 50 million”

    Marc Leishman: “I bet you could offer him a hundred million dollars for it and he probably wouldn’t take it.”

    Tiger: “I think the word’s priceless.”

    RELATED: Tiger Woods' Cameron backup putter sold for a ridiculous sum

    Lewis noted that Cameron brought a Japanese investor to Tiger and he was ready to pay a seven-figure sum for it. Not surprisingly, it’s not for sale.

    RELATED: How Tiger Woods' evolved approach to equipment played a role in his comeback win

    Woods put the putter in play in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in 1999 and shot a 61, still his lowest PGA Tour round. He has benched it before, but put it in play last last year and is using it at Augusta National this week.

