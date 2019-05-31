Tiger Woods on Hank Haney's PGA Tour Radio suspension: "He deserved it"

A day after Hank Haney was suspended from PGA Tour Radio for controversial comments he made regarding women's golf and Koreans, the swing coach's most famous former student weighed in. And Tiger Woods made clear what he thought of the situation.

Following an even-par 70 in Friday's second round of the Memorial Tournament , Woods was asked about Haney getting in hot water for what he said during his Wednesday show on SiriusXM.

"He deserved it," Woods told reporters at Muirfield Village. "Just can't look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."

On Wednesday, Haney mockingly said "a Korean" would win this week's U.S. Women's Open. He also joked that the only way he could name a significant number of players on the LPGA would be for him to just say the last name "Lee."

Here's the joint statement the PGA Tour and SiriusXM released on Thursday, which included Haney saying, "I accept my suspension and apologize again."

While no specific timetable for the suspension was given, Haney's show didn't air on Thursday or Friday and it's not on the schedule for Monday.

Haney worked with Woods from 2004 to 2010, helping him win six of his 15 career major titles. In 2012, Haney wrote a book with former Golf Digest senior writer Jaime Diaz called "The Big Miss," which documented Haney's time with Tiger despite not having Woods' blessing. Haney is also a longtime Golf Digest contributing teacher.

