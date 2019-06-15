PEBBLE BEACH—Tiger Woods admitted this week that he was in "rough shape" at the PGA Championship last month, missing Wednesday's practice round at Bethpage Black before missing the cut. Though he's playing on the U.S. Open weekend at Pebble Beach, viewers at home wondered how his body was holding up on Saturday morning thanks to the re-appearance of KT Tape.

For those that need a refresher, that is the medical, elastic sports strip that is supposed to relieve pain in muscles, tendons, and ligaments. When Woods first brandished it at the 2018 Open Championship he sent social media into a meltdown , as many were unfamiliar with the product.

That Woods is wearing the tape is notable. Earlier this year, Woods dropped out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain, mentioning he was dealing with the issue since the WGC-Mexico Championship. At the time, the 43-year-old said he didn't fear the pain to be a long-term problem.

Earlier this week, Woods noted how much better he's felt this year compared to seasons past, even indicating he might "10 years" worth of majors left in him.

"If I keep progressing how I am physically and how I'm getting better and better physically the last couple of years, I just need to give myself chances," Woods said. "Now the trick is now can I keep myself healthy enough and strong enough and fast enough to endure all that, considering what my body has gone through. And that's where I need help with all my trainers and physios and workout regimes, and hopefully I can make that happen."

For what it's worth, Woods stumbled early in his third round, bogeying the first and third holes at Pebble Beach. However, he bounced back with red figures at the fourth and fifth. Woods is currently even par, nine back of 36-hole leader Gary Woodland.