This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

For a second consecutive week, there's no PGA Tour event. So if you're feeling a bit down—and possibly, bored—we don't blame you. But never fear, golf fans! A new season starts next week and to help fill that void in the meantime, check out this fun video montage of Tiger Woods hitting spectacular recovery shots:

Ahhhh, that's better. Doesn't your weekend seem a bit brighter now?

Seriously, it's hard to pick a favorite, but the shot from the fairway bunker at this year's WGC-Mexico Championship never ceases to amaze no matter how many times you see it. Of course, that lefty chip from under a bush at the WGC-Match Play was also pretty sick. And what about that hooked chip around a tree at Riviera? You get the point, there's a lot of good stuff packed in that 4 minutes and 25 seconds. And, because of rights, that doesn't even include his dangerous security guard run-in slide-in at the Masters . Of course, a full compilation of Tiger recovery clips would last longer than the "Godfather" trilogy.

Anyway, Woods is currently sidelined having undergone arthroscopic left knee surgery during the Tour Championship. But the 15-time major champ expects to return to the PGA Tour at the inaugural Zozo Championship, which begins Oct. 24 in Japan. Here's to the Land of the Rising Sun becoming the Land of the Recovery Shot that week.

