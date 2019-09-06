Trending
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

By
3 hours ago

For a second consecutive week, there's no PGA Tour event. So if you're feeling a bit down—and possibly, bored—we don't blame you. But never fear, golf fans! A new season starts next week and to help fill that void in the meantime, check out this fun video montage of Tiger Woods hitting spectacular recovery shots:

Ahhhh, that's better. Doesn't your weekend seem a bit brighter now?

Seriously, it's hard to pick a favorite, but the shot from the fairway bunker at this year's WGC-Mexico Championship never ceases to amaze no matter how many times you see it. Of course, that lefty chip from under a bush at the WGC-Match Play was also pretty sick. And what about that hooked chip around a tree at Riviera? You get the point, there's a lot of good stuff packed in that 4 minutes and 25 seconds. And, because of rights, that doesn't even include his dangerous security guard run-in slide-in at the Masters. Of course, a full compilation of Tiger recovery clips would last longer than the "Godfather" trilogy.

Anyway, Woods is currently sidelined having undergone arthroscopic left knee surgery during the Tour Championship. But the 15-time major champ expects to return to the PGA Tour at the inaugural Zozo Championship, which begins Oct. 24 in Japan. Here's to the Land of the Rising Sun becoming the Land of the Recovery Shot that week.

RELATED: Watch the new instructional series, Tiger Woods: My Game

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

33 minutes ago
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

3 hours ago
LFG

If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

4 hours ago
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter...

5 hours ago
Sibling Rivalry

Brian Moran's first MLB strikeout came against his little brother, making Thanksgiving pretty...

5 hours ago
It Just Means More

Proposing to your girlfriend on the Paul Finebaum Show might be the most SEC thing ever

September 5, 2019
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

September 5, 2019
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

September 5, 2019
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

September 5, 2019
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

September 4, 2019
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

September 4, 2019
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

September 4, 2019
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

September 4, 2019
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

September 4, 2019
How?!

This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

September 3, 2019
Leach-isms

Storming Area 51 isn't a good idea says Mike Leach, guy who might actually be an alien

September 3, 2019
Gambling

8 NFL season prop bets that will pay for next year's mortgage

September 3, 2019
Tour Life

Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

September 3, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursIf you're hoping to watch the Walker Cup live, we'v…
The LoopLiberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from …
Golf News & ToursWalker Cup 2019: Players are anxious to finally get…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection