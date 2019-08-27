Tiger News3 hours ago

Tiger Woods undergoes surgery on left knee

By
The Memorial Tournament Presented By Nationwide - Round Three
Matt Sullivan(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday afternoon via social media that he underwent surgery on his knee. Woods said he had an arthroscopic procedure last week during the Tour Championship on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage.

"I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the new few weeks," Woods said. "I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October."

The surgery was performed by Dr. Vern Cooley, who operates out of Park City, Utah.

"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery," Cooley said. "We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems."

This is the fifth career knee procedure for Woods on his left knee. He's also undergone four surgeries on his back. Though Woods withdrew mid-tournament from the Northern Trust two weeks ago citing an oblique strain, he played the following week at the BMW Championship. When he finished outside the top 30 on the FedEx Cup points list after the BMW, it marked the end of his 2018-'19 PGA Tour season.

Woods previously announced that he has committed to playing in the inaugural Zozo Championship, which begins Oct. 24. After that he is expected to play in his Hero World Challenge (Dec. 4) and is considered a possible captain's pick for the Presidents Cup (Dec. 12).

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods undergoes surgery on left knee - Golf D…
Golf News & ToursThe PGA Tour's upcoming fall schedule creates new, …
Golf News & ToursMy Shot: Lee Elder - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection