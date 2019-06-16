Trending
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

By
2 hours ago

Tiger Woods' putting has been under the microscope during a disappointing performance at this week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Turns out, though, he'll face his toughest critic when he returns home.

RELATED: What Tiger Woods says he was happy to prove his dad wrong about

On this Father's Day, Woods' TGR Live shared a funny video of Tiger talking about a time when his son, Charlie, daggered him pretty good over his struggles on the green. Apparently, Tiger had just had one of his backup putters shortened for the youngster, and, well, let's let Tiger tell it:

Loading

View on Instagram

Well played, Charlie. And considering how much your dad talks about giving and taking "the needle," it sounds like you're a chip off the old block.

Tiger also shared this touching message involving Charlie and daughter Sam from his personal Twitter account:

Is it getting dusty in here? Tiger isn't going to win the U.S. Open, but he just won Father's Day.

RELATED: The 9 best dad moments in PGA Tour history

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

2 hours ago
Player Quirks

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka revealed the bizarre secret to his powers—and it will blow your...

19 hours ago
Just Knock It In

U.S. Open 2019: Jason Dufner took an alarming amount of time to hit this 18-inch (!!) putt

19 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro reveals he lies to Uber drivers about his job, draws funny responses from fellow...

20 hours ago
Bad Optics

The Boston Bruins are absolutely crushing their Stanley Cup victory party. Wait, what?

June 15, 2019
Wild times at Pebble

U.S. Open 2019: 15 things that caught our eyes—and ears—the first two rounds at Pebble Beach

June 14, 2019
U.S. Open 2019

U.S. Open 2019: If you drank every time Fox referenced the marine layer, you'd be dead already

June 14, 2019
We The Forest

Plant Guy just wants to give Kawhi Leonard this plant

June 14, 2019
Modern Miracles

Nick Van Exel checks in from the golf course, lets the world know he just discovered ice...

June 13, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Just-discovered-hockey guy returns for incredible Stanley Cup Finals encore

June 13, 2019
Jokeville, USA

Another minor league team lost on what may be the worst rule change in the history of American...

June 13, 2019
Letting it Ride

St. Louis Blues bettor turns $400 Stanley Cup ticket into extremely unlikely, six-figure...

June 12, 2019
Close Calls

U.S. Open 2019: Why Rory McIlroy had a brief putter scare following his win in Canada

June 12, 2019
Phil Being Phil

U.S. Open 2019: The top 10 most Phil Mickelson moments at the U.S. Open

June 12, 2019
Thanks Dad

The 9 best whiskies to buy dad (or yourself) for Father's Day

June 12, 2019
Blame Canada

Canada is VERY pissed the USWNT celebrated their 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in the Women's Cup

June 12, 2019
Throwback

The New York Jets' new GM was once the "coach wants to see you, bring your playbook" guy on...

June 12, 2019
The Raidahhhs

King of mic'd up Jon Gruden is going to make 'Hard Knocks' must-see TV

June 12, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: Live final-round updates—follow all…
The LoopWatch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son …
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: The historical significance of a Pe…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection