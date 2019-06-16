Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

Tiger Woods' putting has been under the microscope during a disappointing performance at this week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Turns out, though, he'll face his toughest critic when he returns home.

On this Father's Day, Woods' TGR Live shared a funny video of Tiger talking about a time when his son, Charlie, daggered him pretty good over his struggles on the green. Apparently, Tiger had just had one of his backup putters shortened for the youngster, and, well, let's let Tiger tell it:

Well played, Charlie. And considering how much your dad talks about giving and taking "the needle," it sounds like you're a chip off the old block.

Tiger also shared this touching message involving Charlie and daughter Sam from his personal Twitter account:

Is it getting dusty in here? Tiger isn't going to win the U.S. Open, but he just won Father's Day.

