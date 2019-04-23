2019 Editors' Choice3 hours ago

2019 Editors' Choice Awards

The best of the best: Our complete guide to the golf lifestyle

It’s Year 4 of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Awards, offering you the best in our sport. We all love stuff that helps us play better and smarter, and this year’s winners offer everything from training aids to game analyzers, swing analyzers, launch monitors, simulators and more. We’ve also got you covered on instruction, travel, apparel and health and fitness, with a total of 302 winners in 43 categories.

GEAR CATEGORIES

Cleats
Club transport
Divot-Repair Tool
Game analyzers
Headcovers
Junior Clubs
Launch Monitors
Push Carts
Simulator
Swing Analyzer
Training Aids
Travel Bag
Umbrella
Video Camera/Smartphone

TRAVEL CATEGORIES

Verdura Resort
Courtesy of Verdura Resort

Club Shippers
Golf Cruises
Private Aviation
Resorts/The Americas
Resorts/International/Great Britain and Ireland
Resorts/International/Continental Europe
Resorts/International/Africa and Middle East
Resorts/International/Asia
Resorts/International/Australia and New Zealand
Rewards programs
Tour operators

INSTRUCTION

Golf Academies

APPAREL CATEGORIES

Belt
Clubwear
Eyewear
Headwear
Raingear
Recovery/Sleepwear
Underwear
Vest

MISCELLANEOUS CATEGORIES

Apps
Cigars
Coolers
Drones
Fitness equipment
Hydration
Meal-replacement bars
Meat jerky
Membership marketing
Sunscreen/lip balm
Synthetic putting greens
Wines

The Writers Editors’ Choice items were reported and written by Joel Beall, Peter Finch, Stephen Hennessey, E. Michael Johnson, Ron Kaspriske, Keely Levins, Brittany Romano, Matthew Rudy, Rob Sauerhaft, Mike Stachura and Ron Whitten, with input from our international affiliates.

