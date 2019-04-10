Best Raingear For Golfers

Galvin Green is the most trusted raingear company in golf. Every year, the company develops innovative pieces that will keep you comfortably protected from the elements. The brand recently has made a move toward more stylish designs without compromising the performance or weather-protective elements of each piece. The Gore-Tex Shakedry is the lightest jacket from the company yet. Typically, rain jackets have the trusted Gore-Tex membrane built into the liner, but this jacket has it on the outside, without any additional fabric covering. Besides adding a subtle and stylish sheen, this eliminates extra weight and repels water better. Rain will bead up and roll off the surface, hence the “shake dry” name. The Axel pant keeps the Gore-Tex on the inside, but with a C-Knit backer technology to minimize friction and add breathability to the wind-resistant and waterproof fabric. The bottoms are designed to keep wind and rain out while releasing excess heat and moisture for optimal comfort in any weather condition. These come with a premium price point but are durable enough to last a lifetime, so consider it an investment.

Full-zip:

Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Full Zip Jacket, $400 (available in April)

Available at galvinggreen.com

Pants:

Galvin Green Axel Waterproof Trousers, $600

Available at galvinggreen.com

