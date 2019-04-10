Editors' Choice: Gear & Gadgets3 hours ago

Best Pushcarts

Sun Mountain has been making pushcarts for 20 years, and it shows in the execution of its lines. The four-wheeled Pathfinder 4 was designed to make it easier to get your clubs in and out of the bag by making a steeper angle for the bag as it sits in the pushcart. With your bag sitting more upright, you can pull clubs out and put them back in without having to jam them around. When folded up, this cart measures 26x16x14 inches, making it easy to pack in your trunk. Weighing 17 pounds, it’s also light enough for anyone to lift. With bungee cords and an adjustable bracket, the Pathfinder 4 fits basically any size bag you have. The pushcart comes with a rangefinder holder, and you have the option to buy accessories—everything from cooler bags to umbrella holders.

If you struggle with the nob turning and the lever pulling when opening and closing a pushcart, this option from Bag Boy is for you. The Nitron Auto-Open Push Cart has what Bag Boy calls Piston Technology. Powered by nitrogen, the pushcart opens automatically when you hit a button. We’ve never seen a pushcart like it. It has futuristic technology, but it gets the basic things right, too. The brackets and bungee cords allow for different size bags, and there’s space to store your water bottle and other gear. This pushcart will be available at the end of April, and there will be eight color options.

If storing your pushcart is an issue, look no further than Big Max’s Blade IP. Pushcarts usually fold down to a large cubic shape, but the Blade IP folds down to a flat height of five inches. It can fit behind the driver’s seat, in the trunk, and pretty much wherever else you might want to store it. And it weighs less than 15 pounds, making it easy to transport. The frame is minimalist, but it has storage space and the ability to add an umbrella holder. The adjustable straps allow you to put any size bag in the pushcart.

Sun Mountain Pathfinder 4, $210
Available at sunmountain.com
BUY NOW

Bag Boy Nitron Auto-Open, $230

Available at BagBoy.com BUY NOW

Big Max Blade IP, $330

Available at bigmaxgolf.com
BUY NOW

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfBest Club Transport - Golf Digest
Best In GolfBest Golf Bags - Golf Digest
Best In GolfThis new golf bag combines sleek style with maximum…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection