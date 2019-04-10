Editors' Choice: Gear & Gadgets3 hours ago

Best Training Aids For Golf

Golfers are inundated each year with gadgets and gizmos promising to take their game to new heights. What do good training aids have in common? They’re easy to use and do one thing well. Ideally, the products can be part of a live practice session, too.

The SQRDUP, a laser alignment device, projects light beams in four directions. With two perpendicular lines (crosshairs), players can check clubface angle, ball position and body alignment on full swings and see the target line on putts.

The sturdy PuttOUT Putting Mirror with magnetic alignment gates enables players to see eye position, hone in on a straight-back, straight-through stroke, and more. The mirror can be part of a larger, at-home system with the Pressure Putt Trainer (ramp) and Putting Mat.

With the Impact Snap, players get immediate audible feedback (a snapping sound) for proper hand action during the swing and at impact. This year’s new clubhead attachment provides a useful visual cue at different stages of the swing.

Orange Whip’s popular Trainer has an ultra-flexible shaft that promotes a smooth, rhythmic swing. The company’s latest offshoot, Orange Whip LightSpeed (one pound), is part of the program with the Trainer (1.25 pounds) to build swing speed.

SQRDUP, $200
Available at sqrdup.com

PuttOUT Putting Mirror, $75 (mat, $90; ramp, $30)

BUY MIRROR NOW
BUY MAT NOW
BUY RAMP NOW

Impact Snap, $99 (clubhead, $25)

Available at impactsnap.com
BUY NOW

Orange Whip LightSpeed, $79 (Trainer, $109)Available at orangewhipgolf.comBUY NOW

