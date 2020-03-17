Editors' Choice3 hours ago

Best Fitness Equipment For Golfers

By

Building your own golf gym doesn’t have to be a fantasy. In many cases, the portability and affordability of quality fitness equipment has made it possible to do so without a lot of square footage in your home (or on your credit cards). Now more than ever, there's a desire to track down the very best stuff to make getting golf fit from home an easier goal to accomplish.

Our focus when selecting the best fitness equipment for golfers was on one of two things: (1) Is the product versatile, so a golfer can use it for a lot of different exercises? (2) If it’s only designed to do one thing, does it perform better for golfers than anything else like it?

To be more specific, we were looking at equipment that helps golfers player better, feel better and prevent injuries. Ideally, it enhanced mobility, stability, endurance or power—or all of the above. Golf fitness has come a long way since Gary Player was banging out thousands of push-ups and sit-ups to stay in playing shape. And the products on our Editors' Choice list of the best fitness equipment for golfers reflect the decades of research and improvements in technology that have turned many elite-level players into “golfer-athletes.” And you can now head in that direction, from the comfort of your own home.

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The remainder of our Editors' Choice winners will be featured in the coming weeks.

Dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552, $330
Available at bowflex.com
BUY NOW

Foam roller: TriggerPoint Grid X, $50
Available at tptherapy.com
BUY NOW

Medicine ball (Hard): SPRI Dual Grip Xerball, $49-$95
Available at spri.com
BUY NOW

Medicine ball (Sensor): Assess 2 Perform Ballistic Ball, $525
Available at assess2perform.com

Medicine ball (Soft): j/fit Soft Wall Ball, $30-$70
Available at jfit.com
BUY NOW

Mini bands: SKLZ Multi-Resistance Training Set, $20
Available at sklz.com
BUY NOW

Plyo Boxes: Rogue Foam Plyoboxes (set of three), $690
Available at roguefitness.com

Resistance Bands: SuperFlex Golf Fitness Kit, $70
Available at superflexfitness.com

Rowing machine: Technogym Skillrow, $3,080
Available at technogym.com

Stability Trainer: Bosu Elite, $200
Available at bosu.com
BUY NOW

Stick Mobility stretching aid

Stretching Aid: Stick Mobility Golf Mobility Training, $200-$290
Available at stickmobility.com
BUY NOW

Swing-Training Club: WeckMethod RMT, $100-$110
Available at weckmethod.com
BUY NOW

Swing-Speed Trainer: The Speed Stik, $99
Available at getthespeedstik.com

Theragun G3Pro

Therapy (recovery): Theragun G3PRO, $600
Available at theragun.com
BUY NOW

Weighted Bar: ActivMotion Bar, $100-$140
Available at activmotionbar.com
BUY NOW

Universal: Bodycraft Galena Pro Home Gym, $1,900
Available at bodycraft.com
BUY NOW

Suspension Trainer: Redcord Mini, $169
For more information: redcordamerica.com

Stationary Bike: Peloton, $2,245
Available at onepeloton.com

Treadmill: Technogym Skillmill Connect, $9,740
Available at technogym.com

Elliptical: Sole E35, $1,500
Available at soletreadmills.com
BUY NOW

Commercial Gym: Life Time Fitness, monthly membership fees vary
MORE INFORMATION

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Sign up for Golf Digest All Access today

Trending Now
Related
The LoopWhat five legendary quarterbacks' late-career team …
Golf News & ToursMatt Fitzpatrick on why he thought he might be the …
The LoopTiger Woods breaks his silence, Paula Creamer puts …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved