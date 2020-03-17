Building your own golf gym doesn’t have to be a fantasy. In many cases, the portability and affordability of quality fitness equipment has made it possible to do so without a lot of square footage in your home (or on your credit cards). Now more than ever, there's a desire to track down the very best stuff to make getting golf fit from home an easier goal to accomplish.

Our focus when selecting the best fitness equipment for golfers was on one of two things: (1) Is the product versatile, so a golfer can use it for a lot of different exercises? (2) If it’s only designed to do one thing, does it perform better for golfers than anything else like it?

To be more specific, we were looking at equipment that helps golfers player better, feel better and prevent injuries. Ideally, it enhanced mobility, stability, endurance or power—or all of the above. Golf fitness has come a long way since Gary Player was banging out thousands of push-ups and sit-ups to stay in playing shape . And the products on our Editors' Choice list of the best fitness equipment for golfers reflect the decades of research and improvements in technology that have turned many elite-level players into “golfer-athletes.” And you can now head in that direction, from the comfort of your own home.

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The remainder of our Editors' Choice winners will be featured in the coming weeks.

Dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552, $330

Available at bowflex.com

Foam roller: TriggerPoint Grid X, $50

Available at tptherapy.com

Medicine ball (Hard): SPRI Dual Grip Xerball, $49-$95

Available at spri.com

Medicine ball (Sensor): Assess 2 Perform Ballistic Ball, $525

Available at assess2perform.com

Medicine ball (Soft): j/fit Soft Wall Ball, $30-$70

Available at jfit.com

Mini bands: SKLZ Multi-Resistance Training Set, $20

Available at sklz.com

Plyo Boxes: Rogue Foam Plyoboxes (set of three), $690

Available at roguefitness.com

Resistance Bands: SuperFlex Golf Fitness Kit, $70

Available at superflexfitness.com

Rowing machine: Technogym Skillrow, $3,080

Available at technogym.com

Stability Trainer: Bosu Elite, $200

Available at bosu.com

Stretching Aid: Stick Mobility Golf Mobility Training, $200-$290

Available at stickmobility.com

Swing-Training Club: WeckMethod RMT, $100-$110

Available at weckmethod.com

Swing-Speed Trainer: The Speed Stik, $99

Available at getthespeedstik.com

Therapy (recovery): Theragun G3PRO, $600

Available at theragun.com

Weighted Bar: ActivMotion Bar, $100-$140

Available at activmotionbar.com

Universal: Bodycraft Galena Pro Home Gym, $1,900

Available at bodycraft.com

Suspension Trainer: Redcord Mini, $169

For more information: redcordamerica.com

Stationary Bike: Peloton, $2,245

Available at onepeloton.com

Treadmill: Technogym Skillmill Connect, $9,740

Available at technogym.com

Elliptical: Sole E35, $1,500

Available at soletreadmills.com

Commercial Gym: Life Time Fitness, monthly membership fees vary

