Building your own golf gym doesn’t have to be a fantasy. In many cases, the portability and affordability of quality fitness equipment has made it possible to do so without a lot of square footage in your home (or on your credit cards). Now more than ever, there's a desire to track down the very best stuff to make getting golf fit from home an easier goal to accomplish.
Our focus when selecting the best fitness equipment for golfers was on one of two things: (1) Is the product versatile, so a golfer can use it for a lot of different exercises? (2) If it’s only designed to do one thing, does it perform better for golfers than anything else like it?
To be more specific, we were looking at equipment that helps golfers player better, feel better and prevent injuries. Ideally, it enhanced mobility, stability, endurance or power—or all of the above. Golf fitness has come a long way since Gary Player was banging out thousands of push-ups and sit-ups to stay in playing shape. And the products on our Editors' Choice list of the best fitness equipment for golfers reflect the decades of research and improvements in technology that have turned many elite-level players into “golfer-athletes.” And you can now head in that direction, from the comfort of your own home.
*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The remainder of our Editors' Choice winners will be featured in the coming weeks.
Dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552, $330
Available at bowflex.com
BUY NOW
Foam roller: TriggerPoint Grid X, $50
Available at tptherapy.com
BUY NOW
Medicine ball (Hard): SPRI Dual Grip Xerball, $49-$95
Available at spri.com
BUY NOW
Medicine ball (Sensor): Assess 2 Perform Ballistic Ball, $525
Available at assess2perform.com
Medicine ball (Soft): j/fit Soft Wall Ball, $30-$70
Available at jfit.com
BUY NOW
Mini bands: SKLZ Multi-Resistance Training Set, $20
Available at sklz.com
BUY NOW
Plyo Boxes: Rogue Foam Plyoboxes (set of three), $690
Available at roguefitness.com
Resistance Bands: SuperFlex Golf Fitness Kit, $70
Available at superflexfitness.com
Rowing machine: Technogym Skillrow, $3,080
Available at technogym.com
Stability Trainer: Bosu Elite, $200
Available at bosu.com
BUY NOW
Stretching Aid: Stick Mobility Golf Mobility Training, $200-$290
Available at stickmobility.com
BUY NOW
Swing-Training Club: WeckMethod RMT, $100-$110
Available at weckmethod.com
BUY NOW
Swing-Speed Trainer: The Speed Stik, $99
Available at getthespeedstik.com
Therapy (recovery): Theragun G3PRO, $600
Available at theragun.com
BUY NOW
Weighted Bar: ActivMotion Bar, $100-$140
Available at activmotionbar.com
BUY NOW
Universal: Bodycraft Galena Pro Home Gym, $1,900
Available at bodycraft.com
BUY NOW
Suspension Trainer: Redcord Mini, $169
For more information: redcordamerica.com
Stationary Bike: Peloton, $2,245
Available at onepeloton.com
Treadmill: Technogym Skillmill Connect, $9,740
Available at technogym.com
Elliptical: Sole E35, $1,500
Available at soletreadmills.com
BUY NOW
Commercial Gym: Life Time Fitness, monthly membership fees vary
MORE INFORMATION