Best Eyewear For Golf

Oakley continues to lead the golf-eyewear category with the Prizm lens technology. The lens is designed for the golf course, improving contrast and color filtering to accentuate texture changes from tee to green. A wider lens shape on the Mercenary frame offers an extended field of view, and the double-bridge design adds minimalist style. Specially designed nosepads and temple tips fit securely and comfortably, with the grip increasing in strength during perspiration, so your glasses won’t slow you down when you’re feeling the heat.

The Electric Nashville Pro sunglasses are on trend, durable and look great on male and female golfers. Designed in California and made in Italy, these modern, rounded frames are built to flatter any face shape. The frames are flexible and impact-resistant, built to survive even the worst drops. A featherweight construction and semi-frameless design provide a barely-there feel, and melanin-infused lenses protect the eyes from harmful UV rays and blue light. The rose-colored lens provides crisp vision, increases depth perception and performs great in any light condition.

Oakley Mercenary with Prizm Dark Golf, $173

Electric Nashville Pro, $140-$200

