Best Golf Umbrella

One of the best things about The Weatherman umbrella isn’t an exact feature, it’s the feeling that this was designed by a golfer. Sure, the point of an umbrella is to keep you dry. But playing golf with an umbrella requires a lot more nuance than just a big canopy. And it’s those details that The Weatherman gets right. The mesh pocket inside the canopy lets you store your glove between shots, and the one rib inside the canopy is coated with silicone to make it nonslip so you can confidently hang your towel. Indeed, this umbrella was made by a golfer, Rick Reichmuth, who is also a TV meteorologist. The umbrella is made out of Teflon-coated fabric to keep you dry, but it’s also durable. Extra supports were put in the canopy to make it sturdy. In testing, the umbrella holds up against winds as high as 55 miles per hour.

Weatherman, 62-inch ($89) and 68-inch ($95)

