Editors' Choice: Gear & Gadgets3 hours ago

Best Golf Umbrella

One of the best things about The Weatherman umbrella isn’t an exact feature, it’s the feeling that this was designed by a golfer. Sure, the point of an umbrella is to keep you dry. But playing golf with an umbrella requires a lot more nuance than just a big canopy. And it’s those details that The Weatherman gets right. The mesh pocket inside the canopy lets you store your glove between shots, and the one rib inside the canopy is coated with silicone to make it nonslip so you can confidently hang your towel. Indeed, this umbrella was made by a golfer, Rick Reichmuth, who is also a TV meteorologist. The umbrella is made out of Teflon-coated fabric to keep you dry, but it’s also durable. Extra supports were put in the canopy to make it sturdy. In testing, the umbrella holds up against winds as high as 55 miles per hour.

Weatherman, 62-inch ($89) and 68-inch ($95)
BUY NOW

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfBest Vests For Golf - Golf Digest
Best In GolfBest Meat Jerky - Golf Digest
Best In GolfBest Eyewear For Golf - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection