Best Golf Headcovers

Stitch knits aren’t your grandpa’s pom-pom headcovers. They look cute, but the three-gauge knit construction is durable and reliable. The techno wool fabric is water-resistant and built to retain shape round after round. The company offers a range of novelty designs from vintage throwbacks like the American Flag knit to edgier pieces like the black skull and crossbones.

Seamus’ customizable designs add personality and style to the bag. Add your name, initials or logo to one of the tartan, tweed or printed headcovers for an extra personalized touch. Premium woolen fabrics are designed, cut, sewn and packaged by hand—a meticulous process that shows in each finished product. These luxe headcovers are paired with a contrasting fleece interior to protect clubs and keep things dry.

Dormie Workshop’s hand-made leather headcovers are one-of-a-kind designs and made with durable leathers that have a super-soft feel. The company encourages out-of-the-box ideas, allowing designers to create pieces that will turn heads in the bag room. Dormie Workshop also allows golfers to build custom headcovers in almost any design you can dream up.

Knit: Stitch, starting at $68

Available at stitchgolf.com

Fabric: Seamus, starting at $65

Available at seamusgolf.com

Leather: Dormie Workshop, starting at $60

Available at dormieworkshop.com

