Best Golf Schools & Academies

It doesn’t hurt to have a famous name on the door of your golf school, but the proof in our list of best academies in the country is the interaction you get with top-tier coaches—whether they’re household names or not. The best schools have highly trained teachers and small teacher-to-student ratios to go with amenities like the latest swing-analysis technology (and an adjacent luxury spa). There are plenty to pick from in the traditional hot spots, but you’ll find great choices across America. In many cases, booking a spot in a school is the only way to get face-to-face with ultra-famous teachers like Butch Harmon and David Leadbetter, which makes them a kind of skill-building fantasy camp.

Other schools rely more on repeat business from locals and let you build your skills with one- or two-day camps. For example, Cog Hill Golf Academy outside Chicago offers an extensive series of 90-minute clinics for players at various levels for skills ranging from green-reading to on-course scoring. At $79 each, they let players mix and match.

At Golf & Body in New York City, you pay a membership fee like a gym to get access to the hitting bays, workout facility and organized practice programs administered in a simulator environment. (There might not be any grass, but there are also no rainouts.)

Places like the Dustin Johnson Golf School can’t promise you 350-yard tee shots like their namesake, but their advanced-player schools are on the cutting edge for aspiring scholarship winners and professionals. They teach how to play, not just how to swing.

ARIZONA

Vision54 Golf, Scottsdale

MORE INFORMATION

Pinterest Chris McEniry

Tour Striker Golf Academy, Phoenix

MORE INFORMATION

CALIFORNIA

Pinterest Kip Puterbaugh’s Aviara Golf Academy

Kip Puterbaugh's Aviara Golf Academy, Carlsbad

MORE INFORMATION

Pebble Beach Golf Academy

MORE INFORMATION

Pelican Hill Golf Academy, Newport Coast

MORE INFORMATION

FLORIDA

Mike Bender Golf Academy, Lake Mary

MORE INFORMATION

Leadbetter Golf Academy, ChampionsGate, Orlando

MORE INFORMATION

Marriott Golf Academy at Grande Vista Resort, Orlando

MORE INFORMATION

HAWAII

Kapalua Golf Academy, Lahaina

MORE INFORMATION

SOUTH CENTRAL

The Academy of Golf Dynamics, Austin

MORE INFORMATION

Blackburn Golf Academy, Birmingham, Ala.

MORE INFORMATION

TEXAS

Dave Pelz Golf Schools, Austin

MORE INFORMATION

Jim McLean Golf Center, Fort Worth

MORE INFORMATION

MIDWEST

Pinterest Kohler Company

Kohler Golf Academy, Kohler, Wis.

MORE INFORMATION

Cog Hill Golf Academy, Lemont, Ill.

MORE INFORMATION

Giants Ridge/Kendall Academy, Biwabik, Minn.

MORE INFORMATION

Jason Guss Golf Academy, Bath, Mich.

MORE INFORMATION

NORTHEAST

Michael Breed Golf Academy, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.

MORE INFORMATION

Golf & Body, New York City

MORE INFORMATION

MIDDLE ATLANTIC

Pinterest Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst (N.C.) Golf Academy

MORE INFORMATION

Pinterest Scott K. Brown

Golf Academy at Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Va.

MORE INFORMATION

SOUTHEAST

Pinterest Photo courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Tommy Cuthbert Golf Learning Center At Kiawah Island (S.C.) Golf Resort

MORE INFORMATION

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island

MORE INFORMATION

Dustin Johnson Golf School, Myrtle Beach

MORE INFORMATION

WEST

Butch Harmon School of Golf, Henderson, Nev.

MORE INFORMATION

Make the Turn at Pronghorn Academy, Bend, Ore.

MORE INFORMATION

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Sign up for Golf Digest All Access today