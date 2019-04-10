Editors' Choice: Travel & Golf Services3 hours ago

Best Golf Schools & Academies

It doesn’t hurt to have a famous name on the door of your golf school, but the proof in our list of best academies in the country is the interaction you get with top-tier coaches—whether they’re household names or not. The best schools have highly trained teachers and small teacher-to-student ratios to go with amenities like the latest swing-analysis technology (and an adjacent luxury spa). There are plenty to pick from in the traditional hot spots, but you’ll find great choices across America. In many cases, booking a spot in a school is the only way to get face-to-face with ultra-famous teachers like Butch Harmon and David Leadbetter, which makes them a kind of skill-building fantasy camp.

Other schools rely more on repeat business from locals and let you build your skills with one- or two-day camps. For example, Cog Hill Golf Academy outside Chicago offers an extensive series of 90-minute clinics for players at various levels for skills ranging from green-reading to on-course scoring. At $79 each, they let players mix and match.

At Golf & Body in New York City, you pay a membership fee like a gym to get access to the hitting bays, workout facility and organized practice programs administered in a simulator environment. (There might not be any grass, but there are also no rainouts.)

Places like the Dustin Johnson Golf School can’t promise you 350-yard tee shots like their namesake, but their advanced-player schools are on the cutting edge for aspiring scholarship winners and professionals. They teach how to play, not just how to swing.

ARIZONA

Vision54 Golf, Scottsdale
MORE INFORMATION

Martin Chuck instructs golfers at Tour Striker Golf Academy
Chris McEniry

Tour Striker Golf Academy, Phoenix

MORE INFORMATION

CALIFORNIA

Kip Puterbaugh and instructors at Aviara Golf Academy
Kip Puterbaugh’s Aviara Golf Academy

Kip Puterbaugh's Aviara Golf Academy, Carlsbad
MORE INFORMATION

Pebble Beach Golf Academy
MORE INFORMATION

Pelican Hill Golf Academy, Newport Coast

MORE INFORMATION

FLORIDA

Mike Bender Golf Academy, Lake Mary
MORE INFORMATION

Leadbetter Golf Academy, ChampionsGate, Orlando
MORE INFORMATION

Marriott Golf Academy at Grande Vista Resort, Orlando

MORE INFORMATION

HAWAII

Kapalua Golf Academy, Lahaina
MORE INFORMATION

SOUTH CENTRAL

The Academy of Golf Dynamics, Austin

MORE INFORMATION

Blackburn Golf Academy, Birmingham, Ala.

MORE INFORMATION

TEXAS

Dave Pelz Golf Schools, Austin
MORE INFORMATION

Jim McLean Golf Center, Fort Worth
MORE INFORMATION

MIDWEST

Kohler Company

Kohler Golf Academy, Kohler, Wis.
MORE INFORMATION

Cog Hill Golf Academy, Lemont, Ill.

MORE INFORMATION

Giants Ridge/Kendall Academy, Biwabik, Minn.

MORE INFORMATION

Jason Guss Golf Academy, Bath, Mich.

MORE INFORMATION

NORTHEAST

Michael Breed Golf Academy, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.
MORE INFORMATION

Golf & Body, New York City

MORE INFORMATION

MIDDLE ATLANTIC

Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst (N.C.) Golf Academy
MORE INFORMATION

Kingsmill Resort Golf
Scott K. Brown

Golf Academy at Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Va.

MORE INFORMATION

SOUTHEAST

Kiawah Golf Learning Center (Tommy Cuthbert Golf Learning Academy) credit: Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Photo courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Tommy Cuthbert Golf Learning Center At Kiawah Island (S.C.) Golf Resort
MORE INFORMATION

Sea Island Golf Performance Center, St. Simons Island

MORE INFORMATION

Dustin Johnson Golf School, Myrtle Beach

MORE INFORMATION

WEST

Butch Harmon School of Golf, Henderson, Nev.
MORE INFORMATION

Make the Turn at Pronghorn Academy, Bend, Ore.

MORE INFORMATION

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Sign up for Golf Digest All Access today

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfBest Grand Hotels & Boutique Golf Hotels - Golf Dig…
Best In GolfBest Golf Headcovers - Golf Digest
Best In GolfBest Golf Pubs - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection