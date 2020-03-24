EDITORS' CHOICE: DESTINATIONS & ACCOMMODATIONS2 hours ago

Best Golf Resorts In Continental Europe

ABAMA GOLF (SPAIN)
Courtesy of Abama Golf

AGALAROV ESTATE (RUSSIA)
THE ARGENTARIO GOLF RESORT & SPA (ITALY)
A-ROSA GOLF RESORT BAD SAAROW (GERMANY)
COSTA NAVARINO (GREECE)
Courtesy of Costa Navarino

DREAMLAND GOLF HOTEL BAKU (AZERBAIJAN)
FINCA CORTESIN (SPAIN)
LA BAGNAIA GOLF & SPA RESORT SIENA (ITALY)
LA MANGA CLUB RESORT (SPAIN)
Courtesy of La Manga Club

LA CHATEAU DE LA BEGUDE (FRANCE)
MONTE REI (PORTUGAL)
OITAVOS DUNES (PORTUGAL)
PGA CATALUNYA RESORT (SPAIN)
PRAIA D'EL REY MARRIOTT GOLF & BEACH RESORT (PORTUGAL)
QUINTA DO LAGO (PORTUGAL)
North Course - Hole No. 8
Courtesy of Qunita do Lago

SALOBRE HOTEL RESORT & SERENITY (SPAIN)
TERRE BLANCHE (FRANCE)
Courtesy of Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort/The Leading Hotels of the World

VERDURA RESORT (ITALY)
Verdura Resort
Courtesy of Verdura Resort

YPSILON GOLF RESORT (CZECH REPUBLIC)
Courtesy of Ypsilon Golf Resort

