The best golf training aids to help your game this fall

Golfers are inundated with gadgets and gizmos that promise to take their games to new heights. How do you know if these products really work, or better yet, how do you find the best golf training aids to help your game? First, look for a product that's easy to use; second, it should do one thing really well; and third, the product, ideally, might be part of a live practice session.

We’ve highlighted a number of our favorite training aids below. Some of them are brand new; others have been used by golfers for years, and there's a reason they're still popular. Though this list of the best golf training aids doesn’t cover the entire universe of products out there, we’re confident that each of these, when used correctly, will help you play better golf.

Impact Snap: Read our review

BUY NOW

Orange Whip LightSpeed: Read our review

BUY NOW

StanceCheck iZone: Read our review

BUY NOW

SlotShot: Read our review

SQRDUP: Read our review

BUY NOW

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS