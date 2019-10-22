Golf Digest Reviewed2 hours ago

The best golf training aids to help your game this fall

By

Golfers are inundated with gadgets and gizmos that promise to take their games to new heights. How do you know if these products really work, or better yet, how do you find the best golf training aids to help your game? First, look for a product that's easy to use; second, it should do one thing really well; and third, the product, ideally, might be part of a live practice session.

We’ve highlighted a number of our favorite training aids below. Some of them are brand new; others have been used by golfers for years, and there's a reason they're still popular. Though this list of the best golf training aids doesn’t cover the entire universe of products out there, we’re confident that each of these, when used correctly, will help you play better golf.

Impact Snap: Read our review
BUY NOW

Orange Whip LightSpeed: Read our review
BUY NOW

StanceCheck iZone: Read our review
BUY NOW

SlotShot: Read our review

SQRDUP: Read our review
BUY NOW

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfThe best golf training aids to help your game this …
Best In GolfThe StanceCheck iZone helps golfers control a criti…
Best In GolfAre your hands in the right spot at impact? The Imp…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved