Golf training aids: A portable training aid to help develop a more connected swing

RELATED: Golf training aids: The best devices to help your game this fall

The Smart Ball, an overnight sensation years in the making, was in the market a few years before Justin Rose was spotted using it on tour. Suddenly, it gained a large following. It’s simply an inflatable ball that, when used as prescribed, ingrains a feeling of the body and arms moving as one unit throughout the swing.

To use it, simply inflate, hook it to the adjustable lanyard, and gently squeeze it between your forearms. Start with half-swings to experience a connected feeling. You might be surprised how far apart your arms move during the swing.

The device also can be used on pitches and chips. Best of all, it weighs next to nothing and folds up for easy storage in your golf bag.

Shop: Tour Striker Smart Ball

BUY NOW: $43

For more information: tourstriker.com

