An easy way to build a repeatable putting stroke

Countless golfers struggle to feel a proper putting stroke. With the Putting Arc T4, you simply trace the toe of the putterhead against the elliptical-shaped black rail to experience an inside-to-square-to-inside stroke path.

The portable T4 can be used indoors on a carpet or floor (secure it with tape or weights) or on an actual putting green. In addition, the track complements other products in the Putting Arc family, including the travel-size T3 ($36). Both devices attach by Velcro to the company’s 18-inch plastic alignment mat ($30).

The biggest bang for the buck? The company’s Alignment Kit ($80), which features the T4, T3, and alignment mat in a complete home system.

