Golf Digest Reviewed3 hours ago

An easy way to build a repeatable putting stroke

By

Countless golfers struggle to feel a proper putting stroke. With the Putting Arc T4, you simply trace the toe of the putterhead against the elliptical-shaped black rail to experience an inside-to-square-to-inside stroke path.

The portable T4 can be used indoors on a carpet or floor (secure it with tape or weights) or on an actual putting green. In addition, the track complements other products in the Putting Arc family, including the travel-size T3 ($36). Both devices attach by Velcro to the company’s 18-inch plastic alignment mat ($30).

The biggest bang for the buck? The company’s Alignment Kit ($80), which features the T4, T3, and alignment mat in a complete home system.

Shop: Putting Arc T4 $36

BUY NOW: $36
For more information: theputtingarc.com

RELATED: The best golf training aids to help your game this fall

Trending Now
Related
Golf News & ToursMatt Kuchar returns to Mayakoba saying he's learned…
Best In GolfThe best golf training aids to help your game this …
Best In GolfA new device to make your pre-round stretching more…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved