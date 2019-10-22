Golf Digest Reviewed33 minutes ago

The SQRDUP is a fun tool to make sure your alignment is close to perfect

By

For a lot of amateurs, poor alignment is a real bugaboo. Many of you might already practice with clubs or alignment sticks on the ground. The SQRDUP, an 8-ounce unit with an adjustable tripod, is a cool alternative. Even in bright sunlight, the device throws a four-way laser beam—two perpendicular lines (like crosshairs)—that’s visible as you stand over the ball. You can check ball position, clubface angle and body alignment with the beams.

On the putting green, in full sun, you can see the beam pointing down the target line up to six feet in front of the ball. Even so, putting in direct sunlight is the product’s relative weakness. The SQRDUP works best for indoor putting: The beams are quite bright, and you can position the unit so one beam extends over the putterhead toward the target. The product comes with a rechargeable battery (using a USB power cord) that lasts three-plus hours.

BUY NOW: $175

RELATED: The best golf training aids to help your game this fall

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfThe SQRDUP is a fun tool to make sure your alignmen…
Best In GolfA new addition to the popular Orange Whip line aims…
Best In GolfAre your hands in the right spot at impact? The Imp…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved