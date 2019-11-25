Golf Digest Reviewed28 minutes ago

Golf training aids: Gain instant feedback on swing path and impact location to self-diagnose your faults

These indoor or outdoor training aids offer easy solutions to fix your swing faults
Here’s an ingenious idea: With the Acu-Strike practice mat, you can instantly study your swing path and impact location by striking a small piece of felt. Both the indoor and outdoor versions measure 10 inches by 19 inches, which is big enough for practice swings or actually hitting balls. Do you swing out to in? Is your tendency to hit behind the ball? Practicing with the mat can help fix those faults. After each shot, simply wipe away the mark made by the club, and go again.

One caution: The indoor mat is padded to one-inch thick, so you have to raise your stance to create a level surface with the mat. The company sells a separate standing mat ($90) to produce flat lies.

Shop: Acu-Strike Impact Training Mat

BUY NOW: $40, indoor mat; $60, outdoor mat
For more information: acustrikegolf.com

