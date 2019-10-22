Golf Digest Reviewed9 minutes ago

A new addition to the popular Orange Whip training aid line aims to help increase your swing speed

By

Perhaps you’ve heard of the original Orange Whip Trainer ($109), a popular product designed to help you develop a rhythmic, well-balanced swing. At 47 inches long and a hefty 1.75 pounds, the club has a 10.5-ounce orange ball at the end of an ultra-flexible shaft. These components will help you feel a one-piece takeaway, smooth transition and balanced finish.

Now there’s a new addition to the Orange Whip family: the Orange Whip LightSpeed, a 43-inch trainer weighing 1.25 pounds that promises to help golfers build swing speed. It’s particularly good for players who have lost speed over the years. Ideally, you swing the two devices in alternating fashion. You start with the original (heavier) Orange Whip—several swings both right-handed and left-handed. Then switch to the LightSpeed, and again make swings in each direction.

BUY NOW: $89

For a specific training routine you can do in less than 10 minutes a day, go to orangewhipgolf.com.

RELATED: The best golf training aids to help your game this fall

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfA new addition to the popular Orange Whip line aims…
Best In GolfThe SQRDUP is a fun tool to make sure your alignmen…
Best In GolfAre your hands in the right spot at impact? The Imp…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved