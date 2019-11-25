Golf Digest Reviewed13 minutes ago

Golf training aids: The NeuraPutt will help every level of golfer improve their putting

Practice putting anywhere with this simple device
By
(Binary data 20 bytes, use -b option to extract)

The NeuraPutt is the epitome of target practice. Three sets of foam bumpers allow a user to adjust the size of the cup. Start off by hitting 10 putts from five feet with the thinnest (orange) bumpers, which provide the widest opening. As you improve, make the target more challenging with medium-size bumpers (green) and, eventually, the thickest ones (blue), which create the smallest opening. That makes this putting aid great for all skill levels.

The plastic cup (same size as a regulation hole) comes in indoor and outdoor versions. The indoor one adheres by Velcro to an available 6-foot or 12-foot mat. The outdoor cup fits over an actual hole with plastic spikes that anchor it.

Ideally, you’d use the calibration card (included) to track where each putt finishes. This is when you might pick up on a putting flaw. For instance, the majority of your misses might strike the front-left bumper, which could indicate a slight pulling motion or not playing enough break on a right-to-left putt.

NeuraPutt

(Binary data 20 bytes, use -b option to extract)

RELATED: Golf training aids: The best devices to help your game this fall

Available at neuraputt.org
$30, outdoor
$50, indoor with six-foot carpet
$60, indoor with 12-foot carpet

RELATED: Golf training aids: The best devices to help your game this fall

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfGolf training aids: The NeuraPutt will help every l…
Best In GolfGolf training aids: A portable training aid to help…
Best In GolfGolf training aids: Gain instant feedback on swing …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved