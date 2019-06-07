The Best Golf Courses in Ohio

1 . (1) Muirfield Village G.C. ( 11th hole pictured above ), Dublin •

2. (2) The Golf Club , New Albany •

3. (4) Camargo Club , Indian Hill •

4. (3) Scioto C.C. , Columbus •

5. (6) Inverness Club , Toledo •

6. (5) Double Eagle Club , Galena •

7. (7) Brookside C.C., Canton

8. (8) Kirtland C.C., Willoughby

9. (9) Canterbury G.C., Beechwood ≈

10. (15) Moraine C.C., Dayton ≈

11. (10) Mayfield Sand Ridge Club (Sand Ridge), Chardon

12. (12) The Country Club, Pepper Pike

13. (11) NCR C.C. (South), Kettering

14. (13) Firestone C.C. (South), Akron

15. (14) Coldstream C.C., Cincinnati

16. (17) The Virtues G.C., Nashport ^

17. (16) Firestone C.C. (North), Akron

18. (18) The G.C. at Stonelick Hills, Batavia ^

19. (NR) Shaker Heights C.C.

20. (NR) Ohio State University G.C. (Scarlet), Columbus

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.