AGE 26 LIVES Hickory, N.C. STORY Won the 2019 Wyndham Championship without making a bogey. He’s the first tour winner to do so since 1974. WINNING SHOT I made birdie on 15 after a 3-iron from 260—a high fade that landed softly. To hit a shot that difficult when I needed to, it’s the best of my career. OFF THE COURSE I grew up hunting and fishing. It taught me patience. Sometimes you have a lot of chances; sometimes you don’t. It’s a lot like golf. —WITH KEELY LEVINS
EQUIPMENT ON TOUR

What's In My Bag: J.T. Poston

The 2019 Wyndham Championship winner has been playing professionally since 2015. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.
By