Winner's Bag: J.T. Poston's equipment at the Wyndham Championship

J.T. Poston came into the Wyndham Championship not exactly firing shots at the flagstick from long range. In fact, in approaches from 175 to 200 yards, Poston ranked 114th on the PGA Tour with an average proximity of 34 feet, 5 inches.

Needing something to get his final round going, however, Poston stood 194 yards away on the par-5 fifth hole at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. He used his Titleist 718 AP2 6-iron to hit the approach to about 13 feet, leading to a round-sparking eagle. Two holes later, an iron from the tee on the 185-yard par-3 seventh ended up five feet for another birdie. A 32 on the final nine followed, propelling Poston to tie a career-low with a 62 and earn his first PGA Tour title.

Following his round Poston said he fell on “some good numbers” and his “wedges were working.” Both were undeniably true statements, not just for the round but the week. Poston did not have a single bogey over 72 holes—the first time a tour winner had gone bogey-free for an entire tournament since Lee Trevino in 1974—while producing 20 birdies and that timely eagle.

Poston led the field in strokes gained/approach-the-green at 6.821 strokes; was first in strokes gained/tee-to-green at 10.455. He hit 62 of 72 greens to tie for the field lead in that department and when he did miss the green, he converted all 10 of those scrambling opportunities with his Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges .

In a week where Poston defied all the numbers, the numbers, for once, didn’t lie.

What J.T. Poston had in the bag at the Wyndham Championship:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Titleist TS3 (Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Titleist TS2 , 15 degrees

Irons (3-5): Titleist 718 T-MB ; (6-9): Titleist 718 AP2 ; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 55, 60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist GoLo 5

