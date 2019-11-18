Winner's Bag7 hours ago

Brendon Todd provided proof that you don’t have to be a bomber to win on the PGA Tour. Todd won the Mayakoba Golf Classic by a stroke over Vaughn Taylor averaging a mere 271.6 yards off the tee, ranked 79th in the field. When he won the Bermuda Championship a few weeks earlier, he ranked 51st in distance.

Despite the relative power outage off the tee, Todd won in Mexico with a stellar iron game a steady short game. He ranked third in greens in regulation at 80.6 percent and was also T-6 in scrambling and T-8 in putts per green in regulation.

Todd’s irons are a split set of Titleist’s 718 T-MB in his long irons and the company’s 718 CB for the rest of the set.

The high-speed 718 T-MB long irons feature the high-strength SUP 10 steel in an L-Face construction, surrounded by a 17-4 steel body. The 718 CB is a traditional looking forged cavity back that employs some subtle face insert technology. A 17-4 face insert around a forged 1025 carbon steel body provides weight savings that allow for an average of 71 grams of tungsten to be distributed to the heel and toe to optimize forgiveness and stability. The short irons (8-iron through pitching wedge) are a classic one-piece forging. The more distinct pre-worn leading edge prevents digging and is seen to varying degrees throughout the full array of 718 irons.

And for Todd, they helped bring him to his second win of the season—regardless of his distance prowess (or lack thereof) off the tee.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G410 LST (Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 60), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Rogue, 19 degrees

Irons (4-5): Titleist 718 T-MB; (6-PW): Titleist 718 CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54 degrees); Fourteen Golf prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Sik Pro C

