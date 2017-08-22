What's In My Bag: Curtis Luck\nCurtis Luck won the 2016 U.S. Amateur and turned professional after this year's Masters. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.\nAGE: 21\nLIVES: Perth, Australia\nSTORY: Won the 2016 U.S. Amateur. Turned professional after this year's Masters.\nFASHION PLATE\nBringing style to the course is something I love. My clothes are fresh, vibrant, and the patterns and cuts are very athletic. I take pride on how I look when I play.\nMASTERS MOMENTS\nRory McIlroy and I played a friendly match during a practice round at the Masters. I won but haven't seen the winnings. I may have to give him a nudge next time I see him. Getting to play with him and, later, Adam Scott, really made me feel like a part of it.\n—With E. Michael Johnson\n\nDRIVER\nSPECS: Callaway GBB Epic, 10.3˚, Graphite Design TP-6 shaft, X-flex, 45 inches, D-2.5\nI put this driver in play the week before the Masters. I've been working to get the spin rate up because it's such a hot head. I have the movable weight on the toe for a little fade bias.\nFAIRWAY WOOD\nSPECS: Callaway Steelhead XR, 15.4˚, Graphite Design Tour BB 7X shaft, D-3 swingweight\nThis fairway wood went into play at the Quicken Loans. I had a Callaway X2 Hot Pro for a while, and that was my baby, but this is so similar. Plus, it has a fade bias, which is what I want to see. I need the extra loft to get the height I want.\nIRONS\nSPECS: Callaway Apex UT (3-iron), Aldila Rogue Black 105H-TX shaft. Callaway\nX Forged (4- through 9-irons). Nippon Proto 2F15 shafts, standard lie angle, Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound Blackout 60 round grips\nThe UT 3-iron fills a yardage gap that lets me hit long, penetrating shots that I can't with a hybrid. As for the rest, I prefer true blades, but the game is played more in the air in the States, so I need irons with more launch. These do that.\nWEDGES\nSPECS: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (45.5, 51˚, 55˚, 59˚). True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts\nI play more bounce than most (9 to 12 degrees). When I was younger, I flipped my wrists more and used less. But having more bounce has been pretty handy out here.\nPUTTER\nSPECS: Odyssey Metal-X Milled 330M, 35 inches\nI owe a fair amount of my success to this thing. It's just slightly toe hang, which I really like. The oversize Garsen grip puts my hands and elbows in a solid, neutral position.\nMYSTERY BOOK\nThis yardage-book cover with a boxing kangaroo was made for the Masters, but I have no idea who gave it to me. I should probably look into that.\nUSE IT UNTIL YOU LOSE IT\nSee the little scuff on my Titleist Pro V1x? That's because I'll keep playing a ball as long as I can if I'm playing well. I'll use any color for the line and the dot.\nPERSONAL PITCHFORK\nA member back at my home club in Perth made me this divot-repair tool in 2015. It goes everywhere with me. I wouldn't feel the same on the course without it.\nFIDDY CENT\nI always mark my ball with an Australian 50-cent piece. It's just one of the little things that I have to have when I play.\nDOOR OPENER\nWinning the U.S. Amateur allowed me to play in many professional events before turning pro. It was so valuable.\nSELF PORTRAIT\nI'm keen on drawing. We have a lot of free time once tournaments begin. Drawing takes my brain off things. I use a pencil or pen.