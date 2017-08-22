AGE: 21 LIVES: Perth, Australia STORY: Won the 2016 U.S. Amateur. Turned professional after this year&#39;s Masters. FASHION PLATE Bringing style to the course is something I love. My clothes are fresh, vibrant, and the patterns and cuts are very athletic. I take pride on how I look when I play. MASTERS MOMENTS Rory McIlroy and I played a friendly match during a practice round at the Masters. I won but haven&#39;t seen the winnings. I may have to give him a nudge next time I see him. Getting to play with him and, later, Adam Scott, really made me feel like a part of it. &#8212;With E. Michael Johnson

What's In My Bag: Curtis Luck

Curtis Luck won the 2016 U.S. Amateur and turned professional after this year's Masters. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.