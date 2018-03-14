The shoe game is nothing if not full of options. Research firm Golf Datatech tracks more shoe models than it does metalwoods, irons or even golf balls. On tour, you can find guys hitting it 350 wearing athletic styles inspired by running shoes, or models that might have made Walter Hagen jealous. When the spikeless-golf-shoe trend really started to take hold, average golfers loved that you could wear your golf shoes places other than on a golf course. But even tour players are now trusting spikeless shoes in competition, proving you don&#39;t need spikes for powerful traction. There are plenty of options in whatever category you choose. Spike or spikeless isn&#39;t the only question you have to ask yourself. Laces or no laces? Leather, textile or rubber upper? Zero heel drop? Wide outsole? ... You get the idea. Check out some of the latest choices here with our extended online version.
Spring Shoe Guide

Best Men's Golf Shoes 2018

Today's shoes can match any type of style or personality, and these new models boast all the technology you want for power and comfort. Check out some of the latest choices with our extended online version
