Best Men's Golf Shoes 2018\nToday's shoes can match any type of style or personality, and these new models boast all the technology you want for power and comfort. Check out some of the latest choices with our extended online version\nThe shoe game is nothing if not full of options. Research firm Golf Datatech tracks more shoe models than it does metalwoods, irons or even golf balls. On tour, you can find guys hitting it 350 wearing athletic styles inspired by running shoes, or models that might have made Walter Hagen jealous. When the spikeless-golf-shoe trend really started to take hold, average golfers loved that you could wear your golf shoes places other than on a golf course. But even tour players are now trusting spikeless shoes in competition, proving you don't need spikes for powerful traction. There are plenty of options in whatever category you choose. Spike or spikeless isn't the only question you have to ask yourself. Laces or no laces? Leather, textile or rubber upper? Zero heel drop? Wide outsole? ... You get the idea. Check out some of the latest choices here with our extended online version.\nADIDAS 360 TRAXIONFrom the breathable upper, to the foam midsole, to the sockliner, this shoe was built to be downright comfy. Thanks to the spikeless outsole, you can wear it off-course, too. .PRICE: $80 | WEIGHT: 11.7 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS ADICROSS BOUNCE\n\nThe saddle has a lot of holes in it for your laces, allowing you to customize your fit. This shoe has reinforced structure in the places where golf shoes wear the most, giving them more longevity.PRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 11.8 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS ADIPOWER SPORT BOOST 3\n\nYou can see the uppers aren't just textile. The uppers have been treated so they're water-repellent yet breathable at the same time.PRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 11.8 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS ADIPURE SP\n\nInstead of spikes, this shoe has 108 traction elements on the outsole. Adidas' Boost technology can be found in the midsole to provide comfort and responsiveness.PRICE: $190 | WEIGHT: 15.4 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS CROSSKNIT 2\n\nThe simple, yet fashion-forward design makes these shoes easy to wear off the course. And the lightweight, breathable construction will appeal to walkers.PRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 11.8 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS TOUR 360\n\nThe classic leather upper and heel lining are paired with new technology. The gap at the arch allows your heel and forefoot to move independently of one another during the swing.PRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 17 oz.BUY NOW\nADIDAS TOUR 360 KNIT\n\nThe shoe's upper is made from a lightweight reinforced textile that's breathable and stretchy yet durable and waterproof. The gap at the arch allows your forefoot and heel to move independently.PRICE: $180 | WEIGHT: 14.5 oz.BUY NOW\nBIION PATTERNS\n\nA lightweight, flexible rubber midsole and upper make these shoes form-fitting and responsive, almost like you're playing barefoot. The upper is available in various patterns with 69 holes for ventilation.PRICE: $90 | WEIGHT: 8 oz.BUY NOW\nCALLAWAY HIGHLAND\n\nThe heel stabilizer and external structuring on the outsole provide stability to these light, running-shoe inspired shoes. \n\nPRICE: $130 | WEIGHT: 13.5 oz.BUY NOW\nCALLAWAY LAGRANGE\n\nThe cutouts in the outsole allow the shoe to move with the natural motion of your foot throughout the swing. The top of the insole is softer for comfort, and the bottom is firmer to provide extra stability.PRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 14.9 oz.BUY NOW\nCALLAWAY SWAMI 2.0\n\nLayers of mesh, the special sockliner with ventilation characteristics, and even the construction of the tongue all help keep your feet cool during hot rounds.PRICE: $140 | WEIGHT: 14 oz.BUY NOW\nECCO BIOM HYBRID 3\n\nThe new outsole was made to be three things: stable, durable, and easily able to rotate. The yak leather upper is breathable and the added GORE-TEX makes it waterproof.PRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 14.4 oz.BUY NOW\nECCO GOLF LUX\n\nIf you're into the classics, this shoe is for you. Leather upper with a leather lining, and, in a rarity for Ecco, spikes on the bottom.PRICE: $300 | WEIGHT: 18.3 oz.BUY NOW\nECCO S-DRIVE\n\nEcco made spikeless shoes cool; now they're adding control. Multiple traction elements provide more points of contact for more grip where you need it. The angled tongue and laces give a more secure fit.PRICE: $160 | WEIGHT: 13.5 oz.BUY NOW\nFOOTJOY CASUAL\n\nThe most street-like shoe in FootJoy's line, these shoes have a waterproof wax suede upper. The traction elements on the outsole provide grip on-course and are unobtrusive off-course.PRICE: $145 | WEIGHT: 13.3 oz.BUY NOW\nFOOTJOY FJ 1857\n\nThe 1857 line gives a nod back to the year FootJoy the company was created. Made of Italian leather, these high-end shoes are offered in several styles including wingtip and saddle.PRICE: $750 | WEIGHT: 16.9 oz.COMING SOON\nFOOTJOY PRO SL\n\nThough it's spikeless, the Pro SL has become one of FootJoy's most popular shoes on tour, in part because of the wide outsole that keeps more of your foot in contact with the ground, increasing stability.PRICE: $190 | WEIGHT: 14.3 oz.BUY NOW\nFOOTJOY SUPERLITES XP\n\nThe mesh upper is reinforced to make it more stable. There's also a waterproof membrane, so you get the lightweight benefits of mesh without the having to worry about playing in wet conditions.PRICE: $125 | WEIGHT: 11.1 oz.BUY NOW\nFOOTJOY TOUR-S\n\nThere's stability everywhere. The outsole plate is sturdy yet lightweight, and the nine cleats are set wide apart and surrounded by traction elements. Even the tongue and foam collar help lock your foot in place.PRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 15.3 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE BROGUE KILTIE GALLIVANTER\n\nThe upper is made from waterproof leathers, and the kiltie is removable. On the inside, there's a removable foam cushion sockliner and a mesh lining to provide breathability and comfort.PRICE: $325 | WEIGHT: 15.4 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE CROC CRUISER\n\nIf you're confident enough to wear these stylish, unexpected shoes, you'll be happy to know they're not just loafers. The sophisticated traction pattern on the outsole will give you all the grip you need.PRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 14.6 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE DISRUPTOR\n\nThe classic, cool street shoe vibe makes these shoes a perfect choice if you're trying to go from work to the course to the bar. The cushioned insole provides lots of comfort. Multiple styles of the Disruptor are available.PRICE: $215 | WEIGHT: 16.8 oz.BUY NOW\nG/FORE HIGH TOP DISRUPTOR\n\nThe upper is waterproof leather and the spikeless sole is lightweight and flexible. So if you're looking to give high tops a try, these are easy to walk in and will stand up to the elements.PRICE: $250 | WEIGHT: 20 oz.BUY NOW\nNEW BALANCE MINIMUS SL\n\nNew Balance's running-shoe heritage can be found in this shoe, especially in the drop in the midsole that creates a more natural foot position.PRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 9.8 oz.BUY NOW\nNEW BALANCE MINIMUS TOUR\n\nThe first Minimus model with cleats features a waterproof upper that fuses two materials to make it light, supportive and stitch-free. The rubber sole's flexibility provides more control.PRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 11.6 oz.BUY NOW\nNIKE LUNAR CONTROL VAPOR\n\nYou've probably seen these on Rory McIlroy and Jason Day's feet, to name a few. The membrane in the upper makes these waterproof.PRICE: $175 | WEIGHT: 12.3 oz.BUY NOW\nNIKE ROSHE G\n\nNike took a map of the pressure your foot makes in the ground during the swing, and then put more aggressive traction elements in the places you need them, and less aggressive traction elements where you don't.PRICE: $80 | WEIGHT: 9.3 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA GRIP FUSION\n\nThese shoes are all about comfort. There are layers of foam in the midsole to absorb shock while you walk, making the proposition of going 36 sound doable.PRICE: $90 | WEIGHT: 11.6 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA IGNITE PWRADAPT\n\nThe cleats sit in pods that shift as you move. So if you have a sidehill, uphill or downhill lie, they'll adjust independently of one another to give you more complete contact with the ground. It's also available with a leather upper, and there is a BOA closure system option.PRICE: $170 | WEIGHT: 14.3 oz.BUY NOW\nPUMA IGNITE PWRADAPT HI-TOP\n\nThese have the same technology as Puma's hero shoe this season, the Ignite PWRADAPT, but this is the hi-top version. Style tip: follow Rickie Fowler's lead and wear joggers or shorts when you're wearing hi-tops.PRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 14.8 oz.COMING SOON\nPUMA IGNITE PWRSPORT\n\nThe TPU (a type of rubber) saddles provide support, as does the TPU frame that you can see on the upper. It's located in the spots that get the most wear.PRICE: $140 | WEIGHT: 12.4 oz.BUY NOW\nSKECHERS GO GOLF ELITE V.3\n\nThe shoes were designed to have low drop, common in running shoes. The golf function comes from the extra-stable plate on the bottom, visible through the translucent, spikeless outsole.PRICE: $100 | WEIGHT: 12.8 oz.BUY NOW\nTRUE LINKSWEAR GENT KNIT\n\nThis is the newest model in the line and will be available in May. The knit upper helps make this shoe very lightweight and breathable. It also has a moisture wicking outsole to help keep your feet dry on dewy mornings.PRICE: $119 | WEIGHT: 10.7 oz.BUY NOW\nTRUE LINKSWEAR ORIGINAL\n\nThis is a zero-drop shoe, meaning the heel and ball of your foot are on the same level. That fosters a more natural, barefoot-walking feel. But the waterproof leather upper keeps your feet dry.PRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 13 oz.BUY NOW\nTRUE LINKSWEAR OUTSIDER\n\nThe breathable, antimicrobial insert will keep your feet less sweaty and stink-free. The waterproof upper will keep them dry through rainy rounds and dew-sweeping.PRICE: $170 | WEIGHT: 12.6 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR SPIETH 2\n\nBuilt with input from Jordan, the upper uses Gore-Tex for waterproofing, synthetic leather for support and a fiber weave for less weight. The wider outsole creates a more stable base for your swing.PRICE: $200 | WEIGHT: 15 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA FADE RST\n\nThe upper is waterproof and breathable. The outsole uses a combination of spikes and traction elements to provide more aggressive grip where it's needed.PRICE: $120 | WEIGHT: 11.7 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA MATCH PLAY\n\nThese uppers look like they're leather, right? They're actually microfiber, so they're light-weight, breathable and waterproof. The footbed is made out of cork for a naturally comfortable walk.PRICE: $170 | WEIGHT: 15.1 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA PERFORMANCE SL LE\n\nThe outsole was built to let your foot move how it wants to during the swing, while still providing high levels of support to eliminate over-rotation.PRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 11.8 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA TEMPO HYBRID II\n\nThe rubber-like material that makes up the midsole makes the shoe responsive, comfortable, as well as light.PRICE: $150 | WEIGHT: 11.8 oz.BUY NOW\nUNDER ARMOUR UA TEMPO SPORT II\n\nThe sock-like structure makes for a snug fit, which is reinforced by the lacing system. Together they work to help the shoe feel like it's part of your foot.PRICE: $150/$180 | WEIGHT: 12.9 oz.BUY NOW\nProfessional golfers have a lot at their disposal that average golfers just don’t. We’re guessing you don’t have a team of coaches, trainers, masseuses, nutritionists and an equipment trailer full of clubs helping you better your game. But there’s something many pro golfers do with their golf shoes that any average player can: They put in custom inserts. \n\nDr. Simon Small has been making custom inserts since the 1980’s, has worked with NBA players, professional tennis and squash players, and some golfers, and owns his orthotics company, Pro Support Systems. He says the benefit of an orthotic is to balance and control the function of the foot. \n\n“This can increase performance by making the foot function and balance more efficiently,” says Dr. Small. “Better function means less pain.” \n\nDr. Small says people can experience pain for a number of different reasons, from not enough arch support, to one leg being slightly longer than the other, to an off-balance relationship between the heel and the forefoot. If you’re experiencing pain after walking a round of golf -- and not just foot pain, back and knee pain can come from foot problems, too -- the only way to know for sure what’s wrong is to go to a specialist where they can evaluate your feet. \n\n“This is something pro athletes have access to that we can have access to as well,” says Dr. Small. “The goal is to catch issues early to prevent the issue from becoming more of a problem, or even requiring surgery.” \n\nIf you’re experiencing foot, knee or back pain during or after golf, it might be time to try adding an orthotic to your golf shoe. \n\n(Illustration by DAVID PLUNKERT)