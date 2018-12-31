Must Reads
Best Of 2018

The Best of Golf Digest's Illustrations in 2018

These clever and evocative drawings from the pages of Golf Digest offered a different slant on the golf world in 2018

1

John Ueland, "The Issues That Truly Divide Our Country Clubs," February

2

Hugh Kretschmer, "The Golfer Who Died and Came Back to Life," March

3

James Yang, "Get That 3-Wood Off The Ground," April

4

R. Kikuo Johnson, "Days & Nights: Masters Week, Inside And Outside The Gates," April

5

R. Kikuo Johnson, "Days & Nights: Masters Week, Inside And Outside The Gates," April

6

John Cuneo, "Five Keys For Sideway Punch Outs," May

7

Lou Beach, "The Distance Debate," May

8

Paul Windle, "What Do Your Socks Say About You?" May

9

Chris Gash, "Is There Scientific Evidence That Putts Actually Break Toward Water?" June

10

Peter Arkle, "Caddie Mime Signals," September

11

Mark Ulriksen, "The Top Athlete Golfers," November

12

Patrick Faricy, "The New Rules of Golf Is An Ode To The Masochist," December

13

Valentino Dixon, "Valentino Dixon's Redemption," December

